What the New York Mets are getting in Florida baseball pitcher Brandon Sproat

Former Florida baseball pitcher Brandon Sproat was taken with the 56th pick in the second round by the New York Mets on Sunday night in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Sproat is the 11th Florida pitcher taken within the first two rounds of the draft since Kevin O'Sullivan took over as head coach 16 years ago.

The Mets will try to sign Sproat again after he turned down a six-figure signing bonus as a Mets third-round pick last season to return to UF, betting on himself to obtain a higher draft spot in 2023. He went 8-3 with a 4.66 ERA with 134 strikeouts in 106.1 innings pitched this past season. At the number 56 pick, Sproat's projected draft slot value is $1.47 million.

Here's what Sproat brings to the Mets:

A power arm

Sproat's fastball clocked at triple digits at times during the 2023 season and the righty maintained consistent velocity from 95 to 98 miles per hour. He complemented his fastball with a slider in the low 90s and a change up that kept hitters off balance.

Durability

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Sproat has the size and build to pitch deep into games. He threw a one-hit shutout against Alabama on March 16 and pitched 6 or more innings in nine of his 19 starts.

Mental toughness

Sproat is not one to hang his head and lose his composure when giving up runs early in games. Against South Carolina in the Gainesville Super Regionals, Sproat allowed three runs on seven hits in the first two innings before pitching four straight shutout innings, allowing UF to come back and take a 4-3 lead in an eventual 5-4 win.