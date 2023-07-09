What the Atlanta Braves are getting in Florida baseball pitcher Hurston Waldrep

Former Florida baseball pitcher Hurston Waldrep was taken with the 24th pick in the first round by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.

A Thomasville, Ga., native, Waldrep will begin his professional baseball career for an organization from his home state.

Waldrep becomes the 19th player taken in the first round of the MLB Draft in Florida history.

A transfer from Southern Mississippi, Waldrep went 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA with 156 strikeouts in 101.2 innings pitched. Waldrep's 156 strikeouts ended one shy of the school record, held by Alex Faedo (157 Ks) in 2017.

Here's what Waldrep brings to the Braves:

An out pitch

Waldrep's split change up drops off the table and amasses swings and misses, similar to Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman. When it's working, like it did when Waldrep threw 8 shutout innings and struck out 13 in a Super Regional clinching win over South Carolina, Waldrep can be unhittable.

A power arm

Waldrep throws 95 to 97 miles per hour with his fastball to complement his split change and rounds out his arsenal with a plus slider. The key for Waldrep is location, as sometimes he loses his delivery and has issues throwing strikes.

An ability to handle postseason pressure

Waldrep won three straight postseason games, including when the Gators faced elimination against Connecticut in the Gainesville Regional, to help lead UF to the College World Series Finals. At 6-foot-2, Waldrep pitches with poise and a good place and doesn't get rattled easily, especially when throwing strikes.