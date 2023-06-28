Florida baseball excited for future after disappointing College World Series finale

OMAHA, Neb. ― An emotional end to the 2023 season left Florida baseball a game short of a national championship, as the Gators lost 18-4 to LSU in Game 3 of the College World Series Finals late Monday night at Charles Schwab Field.

“It wasn’t really our day all the way around,” Florida catcher BT Riopelle said, choking back tears.

But Florida’s deep run in its first CWS appearance since 2018 sets a foundation for the future. The Gators (54-17) amassed 54 wins, the most in program history, and success in the transfer portal this month suggests UF could be reloading more than rebuilding despite losing several key players.

Florida has secured commitments from Alabama slugger Colby Shelton (,300, 25 HRs, 51 RBIs), UCLA right-handed pitcher Austin Kelly (5-4, 3.39 ERA), and Coastal Carolina catcher Tanner Garrison (.275, 6 HRs, 20 RBIs, .983 OPS) to join the 2024 roster.

“This is definitely going to inspire the next team to work harder than we did and especially just try to get back here next year,” Florida shortstop Josh Rivera said.

“They're going to be just as talented, if not more talented than we were this year. It's just a testimony to how hard they work, how hard we worked this year with our strength coach and all the coaches all around. And how we took it upon ourselves individually to come in day in and day out and give it our all.”

Other Florida returners could make up for key losses

Rivera is one of several key position players Florida will lose to the MLB draft, a list that includes All-American slugger Wyatt Langford and starting pitchers Brandon Sproat and Hurston Waldrep. Riopelle could also get drafted but has chosen instead to begin a career in investment banking.

“One of the things I'm most proud about is I think this program is back to where it needs to be,” Riopelle said. “Not only competing for championships, but it's made up of great people. It's made up of family men. It's made up of people that truly care about each other and play for something bigger than themselves.”

Florida reached its third CWS Finals and its eighth overall CWS under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, who will likely be back for his 17th season. The Gators will return Golden Spikes semifinalist Jac Caglianone, who set program records for home runs (33) and RBIs (90) and, as a third starter, went 7-4 with 4.34 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 74.2 innings pitched.

Two rising sophomores – second baseman Cade Kurland (.297, 17 home runs, 50 RBIs) and designated hitter/catcher/first baseman Luke Heyman (.314, 12 home runs, 39 RBIs) – will be counted on for more production as well.

“These guys have certainly got us back to where we need to be,” O’Sullivan said. “And quite honestly, the expectations are to get to Omaha and play for a national championship.

“I personally love that challenge. And our players do too. That's just the culture that we have.”