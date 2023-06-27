College World Series: Starting pitching comes up short for Gators in final series against LSU

OMAHA, Neb. --- Florida baseball two-way star Jac Caglianone took the mound for the biggest start of his career on Monday night against LSU, eager to help pitch his veteran teammates to a national championship.

For an inning, Caglianone looked sharp, as the hard-throwing 6-foot-5 lefty recorded back-to-back strikeouts of LSU All-American third baseman Tommy White and first baseman Tre Morgan to end the first inning.

But staked to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, Caglianone (7-4) retired just one more batter. His outing ended allowing six earned runs in 1.1 innings, and a taxed Florida bullpen couldn’t limit the damage in an eventual 18-4 loss in Game 3 of the College World Series Finals.

None of UF’s three starters lasted more than 4 innings in the three-game series against LSU --- as Brandon Sproat was pulled after 4 innings on Saturday night and Hurston Waldrep was pulled after 2.1 innings on Sunday.

“We didn’t get as much as we probably needed to out of our starters,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “It put a little too much pressure on our bullpen early in the game and we were kind of playing with fire the last couple of games and obviously it caught up to us today.”

Jac Caglianone lost command of the strike zone in the second inning

Caglianone’s second inning began with a pitch clock violation, as he fell behind 1-0 to LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas without throwing a pitch. He eventually put Dugas on with a four-pitch walk.

Back to back singles by Brayden Jobert and Jordan Thompson put LSU on the board, as Thompson’s RBI single cut Florida’s lead to 2-1. Caglianone then got Josh Pearson to ground into a force play at first, putting runners on first and third with one out.

LSU was ready to concede an out by having catcher Alex Milazzo lay down a straight sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third. But Caglianone fell behind 3-1 in the count, and after working it back full, walked Milazzo to load bases.

Caglianone then hit LSU designated hitter Cade Beloso the second time, forcing in a run to tie the score at 2. LSU All-American outfielder Dylan Crews followed by drawing a bases loaded walk, putting the Tigers ahead to stay 3-2 and ending Caglianone’s outing at 46 pitches.

“After his first inning, I thought he was going to be dialed in,” O’Sullivan said. “I don’t really have an answer to what happened other than he lost control of the strike zone.”

O’Sullivan summoned another lefty, freshman Cade Fisher, out of the pen to replace Caglianone. But LSU continued to pour it on, driving in all three runs Fisher inherited from Caglianone to take a 6-2 lead.

“When you start using the same pitchers in a weekend, a three-game series, you can really get exposed,” O’Sullivan said. “I think we played with a little fire today and knowing that could happen with Jac, kind of lost strike zone and going to the pen early, it was not going to be in our best interest.”