Florida baseball: Jac Caglianone to start in deciding Game 3 of CWS Finals against LSU

OMAHA, Neb. -- The chances for Florida baseball to win the second national championship in school history could come down to a lefty known for his bat as well as his arm.

Florida sophomore lefty Jac Caglianone, a Golden Spikes Award Finalist, will get a chance to pitch the Gators to a historic when he starts Game 3 in the College World Series finals against the LSU Tigers on Monday night (7 p.m., ESPN).

"I'm really excited," Caglianone said. "I'd give anything for this team to win. I said it earlier in the year, my biggest goal is just to get a ring for the guys that have been here a while. That's the whole game plan (Monday)."

Throwing strikes a key for Caglianone

Caglianone (7-3, 3.68 ERA) allowed a run on three hits in his last start, getting a no decision in UF's eventual 3-2 win over TCU on Wednesday. He will pitch on four days' rest. Control was an issue for Caglianone in his last start as he walked three batters, hit three batters and uncorked two wild pitches.

With a fastball at 95 to 97 miles per hour and a hard slider, Caglianone has the ability to dominate opposing lineups. But two years removed from Tommy John surgery, Caglianone has had troubles commanding the strike zone. He's walked 52 batters in 73.1 innings pitched, including an eight-walk outing in early April against Tennessee that had some questioning whether he should be taken out of the weekend rotation.

But Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan stuck with Caglianone and it's paid dividends.

"The irony of the whole thing is, obviously Jac has struggled a little bit throwing strikes in the middle part of the year," O'Sullivan said. "And I just felt like if we were ever going to have an opportunity to win the last game of the year he was going to have to stay in the rotation. He'll have that opportunity tomorrow to pitch. So it's kind of funny how things work out."

No one can deny Caglianone's impact in the plate. He belted his 32nd and 33rd home run in UF's 24-4 rout of LSU in Sunday's Game 2 of the CWS Finals. With five RBIs on Sunday, Caglianone is now UF's record holder for RBIs in a season (90), surpassing Preston Tucker's mark of 85 RBIs in 2009.

If Caglianone endures early struggles, Florida could go a rested bullpen that includes righty Ryan Slater, lefty Cade Fisher and righty closer Brandon Neely.

"We're in as good a shape as we possibly could be in game three of a weekend series," O'Sullivan said.

LSU starter remains a mystery

LSU coach Jay Johnson is keeping his decision as to who will start in a deciding Game 3 on Florida closer to the vest. Griffin Herring (5-2, 3.93 ERA) and Thatcher Hurd (7-2, 5.96 ERA) are the possible candidates.

Johnson was asked if All-American ace Paul Skenes would be available to pitch on three days rest after throwing 120 pitches in eight shutout innings against Wake Forest on Thursday.

"We do have a process to figure that out, which we will do," Johnson said. "And that doesn't take place until the day of the game. So we have to do that will all of them,

"You're going on game eight in 10 days. So we have to be mindful of that, and we will be. And we will see who is available."