Whitley: A painful ending to a season worth remembering for Florida baseball

Kevin O’Sullivan said all year that using Jac Caglianone as a pitcher would give Florida its best chance of winning the final game of the year.

That hope lasted all of one pitch.

Caglianone’s first toss hit LSU’s Cade Beloso in the back Monday night. You didn’t have to believe in omens to sense trouble was on the way for the Gators.

Cags, as the 6-foot-5 sophomore is known, has a wildly talented left arm. But it also can be just plain wild, and that’s the direction it took in the second inning of the College World Series title game.

Caglianone hit a batter, had a wild pitch and three walks. That fueled a six-run outburst from LSU, and that was pretty much that.

LSU cruised to an 18-4 win, and the national championship trophy headed to Baton Rouge. Not Gainesville.

That’s a hard sentence for Gator fans to read. I suspect a lot of them have spent the hours since Monday night trying to avoid reading or hearing about that night’s goings-on at Charles Schwab Stadium.

It was definitely a weird way for the CWS to end. Fans had been served 10 days of late-inning dramatics, but the final two games were decided by a combined 34 runs.

At least it wasn’t a heartbreaker for UF fans. Things started well enough, with Wyatt Langford hitting a two-run homer in the first inning. But after LSU’s next at-bat, the Gators were never in it.

Caglianone’s rockiness set the tone, but the ultimate outcome wasn’t his fault. With Hurston Waldrep and Brandon Sproat starting the first two games of the finals, Cags was Florida’s best shot at winning.

Gator fans were fantasizing about him striking out a dozen Tigers, and maybe hitting a couple of home runs himself. He’d been known to do that a time or two this season.

Instead, the lighting in his arm was uncontrollable. Such is the fickle nature of baseball.

One day you get beat by 20 runs. The next you win by 14.

Everything that went right for UF in Sunday’s 24-4 wipeout went wrong on Monday. And vice versa for the Tigers.

That’s not to say they were just lucky recipients of baseball fate. LSU dripped with talent and felt destiny was on their side. They’d won six, but none since 2009.

To say Tiger fans were hungry for another trophy wouldn’t be completely accurate. They were more thirsty, proof being the 50,000-plus Jell-O shots fans bought at Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina near the stadium.

They probably added 10,000 more Monday night. As for Gator fans, it’s natural to dwell on the final game at the expense of all that came before it. But 2023 provided a decade’s worth of fond memories.

There was Cags and his Shohei Ohtani impersonation. There was Langford, who’ll be the first non-LSU player taken in the MLB Draft.

Josh Rivera became a slick-fielding, slugging shortstop unlike anything ever seen at UF. Catcher BT Riopelle and third baseman Coby Halter played like the solid veterans they were.

Cade Kurland and Luke Heyman played like solid veterans even though they were in high school last year. Bench players had big moments, none more than Ty Evans.

He hit a CWS record five home runs, with the last one cutting LSU’s lead to 11-3 in the seventh inning.

11-3?

When the Tigers got that far down on Sunday, they could laugh it off knowing there’d be another day.

The Gators didn’t earn that luxury. Both teams just had to give it one last best shot Monday night, and LSU’s was much better.

That sting will eventually fade, and Florida fans will remember this season with fondness. But for now, somebody needs to get Rocco’s recipe for Jell-O shots.

It’s gonna take quite a few of them to forget Monday night.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley