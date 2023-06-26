College World Series: Live updates from Game 3 for Florida baseball vs. LSU Tigers

OMAHA, Neb. ― A 71-game season comes down to this. Florida baseball can secure a second national championship in program history with a win Monday night in Game 3 of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field against the LSU Tigers.

The winner-take-all game between SEC schools comes after LSU edged Florida 4-3 in 11 innings in Game 1 on Saturday night. In Game 2 on Sunday afternoon, Florida responded, scoring the most runs in a game in College World Series history in a 24-4 rout of LSU.

"Obviously we can't take any of these runs into (Monday)," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "We'll have to reset, reboot."

The Gators (54-16) have set a program record with 54 wins in a season and are vying for their first national title since 2017, when UF swept LSU in the CWS Finals in two games.

Florida will send lefty Jac Caglianone (7-3, 3.86 ERA) to the mound Monday night. LSU will start righty Thatcher Hurd (7-2, 5.96 ERA). Hurd last pitched Thursday, throwing 47 pitches in three scoreless innings of relief to get the win in LSU's 2-0, 11-inning win over Wake Forest.

Follow along here for live updates:

Florida plays LSU June 26 @ 7:00 pm EDT

7:30 p.m. | Florida strikes first

The Gators jump to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Cade Kurland leads off with a single, moves to second on a wild pitch and scores on Wyatt Langford's 21st home run of the season. Langford deposited a 3-2 pitch from LSU starter Thatcher Hurd deep into the seats in left field for UF's 15 home run of the College World Series. Gators 2, LSU 0 end 1.

7:00 p.m. | Wind blowing out

The wind is blowing out (north at 13 mph) for the start of Game 3 of the College World Series Finals between Florida and LSU. The Gators hit six home runs and scored 24 runs with the wind blowing out on Sunday. Game time temperature is 82 degrees with 46 percent humidity.

6:22 p.m. | Florida the home team, in orange tops

Florida is the home team and will wear orange tops and white pants for Monday's deciding Game 3 of the College World Series Finals. LSU is in yellow tops, white pants.

5:52 p.m. | LSU lineup, Beloso moves into leadoff spot, Crews batting second

LSU lineup: Beloso DH, Crews CF, White 3B, Morgan 1B, Dugas 2B, Jobert RF, Thompson SS, Pearson LF, Milazzo C. SP Hurd.

5:50 p.m. | Florida lineup, Evans moves up to 7 spot

Florida moved Ty Evans, who has four home runs in six College World Series, up to the seven spot in the order tonight. Florida lineup: Kurland 2B, Langford CF, Caglianone P, Rivera SS, Riopelle C, Heyman 1B, Evans CF, Shelnut LF, Halter 3B.