College World Series: Three takeaways from UF baseball's 18-4 Game 3 Finals loss to LSU

OMAMA, Neb. — A record-setting season for Florida baseball ended a game short of the ultimate goal — a second national championship in school history.

Instead, it was SEC rival LSU who celebrated a national championship among its sea of purple of gold fans at Charles Schwab Field. The Tigers jumped on Florida early and didn't let up in an 18-4 win in Game 3 of the College World Series finals.

LSU won its seventh national title in school history and avenged a 2017 CWS Finals loss to UF by beating the Gators in three games. Florida, which pounded out a College World Series record 24 runs on Sunday, could not solve LSU starter Thatcher Hurd (8-3), who limited UF to two runs on two hits over six innings. Ty Evans and Cade Kurland had solo home runs in the seventh and inning for his last two runs. For Evans, it was his fifth home run in Omaha, which set a new College World Series record for home runs by a player.

The Gatos (54-17) couldn't overcome a shaky start from Jac Caglianone, who lasted just 1.1 innings. LSU scored six runs in the second inning to take a 6-2 lead and added four more runs in the fourth off UF reliever Ryan Slater to put the game out of reach.

Florida finished the season with an SEC championship and school-record 54 wins, making a deep run in its first College World Series appearance since 2018. The Gators dropped to 1-3 in CWS Finals series.

Here are three takeaways from Monday's loss:

Gators get off to a good start

Caglianone pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two batters, to start the game. In the bottom of the first, Cade Kurland led off with a single, moved to second base on a wild pitch, and scored on a two-run homer by Wyatt Langford, giving the Gators a 2-1 lead. Langford rocketed his 21st home run of the season deep into the seats in left field off a 3-2 pitch from Hurd.

Another short stint from a Florida starter

Caglianone ran into trouble in the second inning, beginning when he was called for a ball to start the inning on a pitch clock violation. From there, it only got worse. Caglianone walked LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas to lead off the inning, then gave up back to back singles to LSU right fielder Brayden Jorbert and LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson, with Thompson's RBI single cutting LSU's lead to 2-1.

After getting a force out to put runners on first and third, Caglianone then walked LSU catcher Alex Milazzo to load the bases, and hit LSU designated hitter Cade Beloso to force in the tying run, making the score 2-2. LSU center fielder Dylan Crews then walked, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

That ended the night for Caglianone, who in 1.1 inning was charged with six runs (all earned) on two hits, with three walks, two hit batters, two strikeouts and one wild pitch.

None of Florida's three starters lasted more than 4 innings in the CWS Finals Series as Sproat (4.0 innings), Hurston Waldrep (2.1 innings) and Caglianone (1.1 innings) failed to go past the fifth inning against a patient LSU lineup that fought off tough pitches throughout the series.

Florida's bullpen was unable to stop the bleeding

Florida lefty Cade Fisher inherited three runners from Caglianone in the second inning but allowed all three of them to score on a Tommy White RBI single, Tre Morgan sacrifice fly and RBI single from Dugas, giving LSU a 6-2 lead.

Fisher lasted just 1.1 innings before giving way to righty Ryan Slater, who was hit in the ankle on a line drive out to start the fourth inning. It seemed to effect Slater later in the inning, as LSU pounded out four straight hits with two outs, including an RBI single from Thompson and two-run homer from Josh Pearson, extending LSU's lead to 9-2.

Tyler Nesbitt replaced Slater and let in an inherited runner on an RBI single by Beloso which gave LSU a 10-2 lead.

From there, LSU scored eight more runs off Nesbitt, Blake Purnell and Fisher Jameson as UF used six different pitchers in the game.