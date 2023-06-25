Live updates: Game 2 of College World Series Finals, Florida baseball against LSU Tigers

OMAHA, Neb. — Florida baseball finds itself in a must-win situation entering Sunday's Game 2 of the College World Series Finals against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Park.

The Gators (53-16), coming off a 4-3 loss to LSU in 11 innings on Saturday night, will send righty Huston Waldrep (10-3, 3.99 ERA) to the mound against LSU junior lefty Nate Ackenhausen (2-0, 2.86 ERA).

Florida struck out 20 times against pitchers Ty Floyd and Riley Cooper last night and is seeking a more disciplined approach at the plate in Game 2.

"It's a matter of going out and attacking and playing our best baseball," Florida catcher BT Riopelle said. "If we don't win that's just how it rolls. We'll do everything in our power to play our best baseball tomorrow and force a game three on Monday."

Waldrep is 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA in three postseason starts, with 37 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched.

"Anytime Hurston gets on the mound we know we have a really good chance to win," Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford said.

LSU plays Florida June 25 @ 2:00 pm CDT

5:25 p.m. | Florida breaks game open

Florida breaks the game open with five runs in the top of the sixth. Wyatt Langford drilled a three-run homer to left field, his 20th of the season, a 449-foot shot that put Florida up 11-3. Jac Caglianone then followed with his 32nd home run and Tyler Shelnut added an RBI single later in the inning. Gators 13, LSU 3 mid 6th.

4:40 p.m. | Gators tack on another run

Florida tacks on another run as Cade Kurland scores from third on a throwing error by LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson. Gators 8, LSU 3 mid 4th.

4:29 p.m. | Hurston Waldrep pulled, Blake Purnell gets Gators out of jam

Florida starter Hurston Waldrep is pulled after walking five battes and hitting two in 2.1 innings. Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan turns to Blake Purnell for his first postseason appearance and he gets Tommy White to ground into a double play to get out of another bases loaded jam. Gators 7, LSU 3 end 3rd.

4:16 p.m. | Ty Evans grand slam sparks big Florida inning

Ty Evans' second home run of the game, a grand slam, breaks a 3-3 tie and puts the Gators up 7-3 in the third inning. Florida sent nine batters to the plate in the third, cutting LSU's lead to on an RBI single by Jac Caglianone and 3-3 on an RBI single by Josh Rivera.

3:55 p.m. | LSU re-takes the lead

LSU scores two runs in the bottom of the second to re-take the lead, 3-1. Tommy White put the Tigers up 2-1 on an RBI single, then Tre Morgan follows with a sac fly. For the second straight inning, Florida starter Hurston Waldrep strands the bases loaded, getting a ground out to third to get out of the inning.

3:41 p.m. | Ty Evans home run ties things up

Florida right field Ty Evans belted a solo home run deep to left field to tie the score at 1. It was the ninth home run of the College World Series for Florida and the third home run of the CWS for Evans.

3:34 p.m. | LSU takes early lead

LSU takes an early 1-0 lead on RBI double by Gavin Dugas with two outs in the bottom of the first. Florida starter Hurston Waldrep then loaded the bases with two straight walks but got a ground out to get out of the inning. LSU 1, Gators 0 end 1.

3:20 p.m. | Gators waste early scoring chance

. Florida had runners on second and third, one out, in the top of the first inning. But shortstop Josh Rivera and catcher BT Riopelle had back to back strikeouts to end the inning. Florida 0, LSU 0 mid 1.

2:46 p.m. | Wind gusting out

.The wind is blowing out, northwest at 20 miles per hour, approaching first pitch for Sunday's game between Florida and LSU at Charles Schwab Field. Won't be the easiest pitching conditions for Florida starter Hurston Waldrep and LSU starter Nate Ackenhausen. Park could play smaller today.

2:38 p.m. | Florida the visiting team

. The Gators are the visiting team and will bat first against LSU this afternoon. Gators in blue tops and white pants. LSU in yellow tops and white paints.

2:28 p.m. | LSU lineup

Crews CF, White 3B, Morgan 1B, Dugas 2B, Beloso DH, Travinski C, Jobert RF, Thompson SS, Pearson LF. SP Ackenhausen.

2:26 p.m. | Florida lineup

Kurland 2B, Langford CF, Caglianone 1B, Rivera SS, Riopelle C, Heyman DH, Shelnut LF, Evans RF, Halter 3B. SP Waldrep.