College World Series: Florida baseball seeks better offensive approach with season on line

OMAHA, Neb. -- Florida baseball had opportunities to take the first game of its best of three series with the LSU Tigers in the College World Series Finals.

But the Gators (53-16) were unable to solve LSU starter Ty Floyd's rising fastball and maintain a late one-run lead in a 4-3 loss in 11 innings to the Tigers on Saturday night before a partisan LSU crowd of 25,258 at Charles Schwab Field.

Floyd tied a CWS Finals record with 17 strikeouts over 8 innings. Overall, Florida struck out 20 times against LSU (53-16). Lefty Riley Cooper (5-3) struck out three in three scoreless innings to earn the win for the Tigers.

With the wind blowing out, Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan thought UF's approach at the plate was too aggressive.

"Our swings were a little too big tonight," O'Sullivan said. "And we've handled the moment really well. Tonight, offensively, I think we got caught up in it a little bit and that kind of resulted in the strikeouts."

Florida did get the one longball, a solo shot from catcher BT Riopelle that gave the Gators a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth. But after surrendering the Riopelle homer, Floyd struck out six of the next seven batters he faced.

"We had a game plan coming in," O'Sullivan said. "And he threw the ball good. I mean, it's really that simple. But from our standpoint, when you look back, there were some swings with two strikes that were maybe a little too big, swings that we haven't taken in a while."

Asked about what made Floyd tough to hit, Riopelle responded: "He has a fastball that kind of plays like it rides a bit with an induced vertical break. It's a lower slot. The shadow isn't the easiest thing at the beginning of the game; it got shown for both teams in the early innings."

Florida's 3-4-5 batters -- Jac Caglianone, Josh Rivera and Riopelle -- went a combined 2 for 15 with seven strikeouts.

"Everybody just didn't have their night," Riopelle said. "Your best players have to play the best when it matters in games like this."

Tough luck for Wyatt Langford

Florida had a chance to win the game with two on and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, when Florida All-American Wyatt Langford laced a line drive to left. But LSU left fielder Josh Pearson was positioned perfect on the play. and made a leaping grab to record the second out. Caglianone then popped out to the infield to end the inning.

"I knew I hit the ball good," Langford said. "I just hit it right at them. That sucks, probably that's something I'll never forget, looking back on it. That's baseball."

Hurston Waldrep to take the mound for Game 2

The Gators will turn to righty Hurston Waldrep (10-3, 3.99 ERA) to keep their season alive when the two teams meet against Sunday afternoon (3 p.m., ESPN). Waldrep has won three straight postseason starts and in an elimination game pitched UF to an 8-2 win over Connecticut at the Gainesville Regional.

"Anytime that guy gets on the mound it's a great advantage for us," Riopelle said. "Ultimately we have to go out and execute. I mean execution is the most important thing."

UF will need length from Waldrep considering the bullpen was taxed Saturday night, with Cade Fisher and Brandon Neely combining to pitch seven innings. The Gators were five outs away from coming away with a 3-2 lead, but Fisher surrendered a solo homer to LSU third baseman Tommy White with one out in the 8th inning.

"He was throwing them all good," O'Sullivan said. "It's one pitch. I mean when you strike out five over 3.1 innings, walk nobody, it's an 0-2 count and nobody feels worse than he does. But it's our job to make sure he's focused tomorrow."

Sophomore righty Ryan Slater will likely be the first option out of the bullpen Sunday.

"We'll need some other guys to step up in the pen," O'Sullivan said. "But we certainly feel confident that they will. We've got a bunch of guys that have not even stepped on the mound yet. But they'll be ready to play."