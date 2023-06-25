College World Series: Three takeways from UF baseball's 24-4 rout of LSU

OMAHA, Neb. -- After a heartbreaking extra inning loss on Saturday night, Florida baseball responded with an offensive onslaught in Sunday's Game 2 of the College World Series, forcing a deciding third game with a 24-4 rout of LSU before 25,292 fans at Charles Schwab Field.

After falling behind 3-1 in the second inning, Florida (54-16) responded with 21 unanswered runs, belting six home runs with the wind blowing out to pick up its school-record 54th win of the season. UF broke a College World Series record with 24 runs scored, breaking the previous mark of 23 runs scored by Notre Dame against Northern Colorado in 1957.

Ty Evans put the Gators ahead to stay with his second home run of the game, a grand slam that put UF up 7-3 in the third inning. From there, Florida didn't let up. Up 8-3, the Gators scored five more runs in the fifth inning, with Wyatt Langford rocketing his 20th homer of the season -- a 449-foot, three-run shot to left to give UF an 11-3 lead. Jac Caglianone followed with a solo homer, his 32nd, to give UF a 12-3 lead.

Florida also took advantage of a sloppy day in the field for LSU, as the Gators scored six unearned runs off five LSU errors

With the win, Florida and LSU (53-17) will play for the national championship on Monday night with Caglianone expected to start Gators.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Florida outfielder Ty Evans continues torrid streak

Evans belted a solo homer in his first at bat in the second inning off LSU starter Nate Ackenhausen to tie the score at 1, then with the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning, towered a drive off LSU reliever Gavin Guidry for the first grand slam ever in a College World Series finals game.

Evans has belted four of his eight home runs on the season in Omaha, becoming the first player in UF history to hit three or more home runs at the College World Series.

Middle of the order delivers for Gators

Florida's 2-3-4 hitters, Wyatt Langford, Jac Caglianone and Josh Rivera, responded with big games on Sunday after Caglianone and Rivera struggled the night before.

Langford went 5 for 5 with 6 RBIs, with a homer and two doubles. Caglianone went 3 for 6 with two home runs and 5 RBIs, increasing his total to 89 RBIs on the year, breaking Preston Tucker's school record for RBIs in a season (85 in 2009). Rivera went 2 for 6 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Cade Kurland also was an effective table setter at the top of the lineup for the Gators, reaching base in five of his six plate appearances and scoring four runs.

Bullpen steps up after starter Hurston Waldrep departs early

Florida starter Hurston Waldrep struggled with his command early and lasted just 2.1 innings, walking five batters and hitting two more.

But with the bases loaded and one out in the inning, reliever Blake Purnell entered an induced a big double play to LSU slugger Tommy White to get out of the third inning.

Purnell worked a scoreless inning, then Nick Ficarrotta worked five innings, allowing a run on a solo homer in the ninth to finish the game. That allowed Florida bullpen arms Ryan Slater, Cade Fisher and Brandon Neely all to stay rested for Monday's deciding third game.