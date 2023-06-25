Middle of order delivers in Florida baseball's record-setting day at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. -- With the season on the line, Florida baseball needed its big bats to produce in order to avoid being swept in College World Series Finals on Sunday against LSU.

The middle of the Florida order answered in UF's record-setting 24-4 win on Sunday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field.

Wyatt Langford led the way, going 5-for-5 with six RBIs. But it was UF's three through five hitters who complemented Langford with big performances with the wind blowing out. First baseman Jac Caglianone went 3-for-6 with five RBIs and three runs, while shortstop Josh Rivera went 2-for-7 with an RBI and catcher BT Riopelle went 2-for-6 with a solo homer and RBI.

In Saturday night's 4-3, 11-inning loss to LSU, UF's three through five hitters went 2-for-15 with seven strikeouts.

"We couldn't really take what happened yesterday into today," Caglianone said. "We played with our backs against the wall before. We just couldn't let it creep into today. Really just went up there stress-free, taking it one pitch at a time."

Jac Caglianone's RBI single starts UF comeback

The Gators trailed 3-1 with runners on first and second when Caglianone stepped to the plate for his second at bat against LSU starter Nate Ackenhausen. Caglianone bounced a RBI single up the middle, cutting LSU's lead to 3-2. Rivera then followed with an RBI single to knot the score at 3.

Four batters later, Ty Evans delivered the big blow of the inning, a grand slam to give the Gators the lead for good, 7-3.

"Once Jac got the single back up the middle, I think that kind of took the pressure off him, even though it was a four hopper through the middle of the field," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "Obviously your best players have to perform ... when those guys get going, our offense, obviously, is a lot better. And our best players performed really well today."

Difference in approach

O'Sullivan was asked whether there was a difference to UF's approach at the plate. With the wind blowing out, the Gators belted six home runs, the last coming on Riopelle's 19th homer of the season and ninth of the postseason that put UF up 20-1.

Florida's 24 runs broke a College World Series record of 23 runs scored by Notre Dame against Northern Colorado in 1957.

"We didn't chase balls out of the zone as much," O'Sullivan said. "Obviously faced a totally different pitcher today than Ty (Floyd) last night. Ty just threw the ball really good last night. But once again, we've hit the entire year."

