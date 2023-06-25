Florida baseball: Bullpen steps up in College World Series win Sunday against LSU

OMAHA, Neb. -- Florida baseball turned to an unlikely arm out of the bullpen to hold a 7-3 lead with the bases loaded in the third inning against LSU in Game 2 of the College World Series Finals.

After starter Hurston Waldrep lasted just 2.1 innings in a wild outing (5 walks, 2 hits), Florida brought righty side-armer Blake Purnell into the game for his postseason appearance of the season, facing LSU slugger Tommy White, who represented the tying run at the plate.

White had homered in each of his last two CWS games, Purnell got White to pound a sinker into the ground and Josh Rivera fielded the grounder to start a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the inning.

Purnell and Nick Ficarrotta combined to allow just 1 run over 6.2 innings, and the Gators kept scouring in an eventual 24-4 rout over the Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Purnell (2-0) was credited with the win for UF, while Ficarrotta, in his second postseason appearance, picked up his second save of the season.

"Obviously it was the difference in the game," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "I mean we had a 3-3 game. And then Blake came in, got that big double play and sunk the ball. He did a really nice job the following inning.

"The they were going to go left-right-left and (Purnell), he was having a little trouble throwing strikes to left-handed hitters so we went to Fic. We were at the bottom of the order. And what can you say about his effort. It was outstanding."

With Purnell and Ficarrotta finishing the game, Florida saved its key bullpen arms -- righty Ryan Slater, lefty Cade Fisher and righty closer Brandon Neely, for Monday's deciding game three of the College World Series Finals. Fisher and Neely combined to throw seven innings out of the bullpen on Saturday night.

"We weren't going to use Neely or Cade in this game, so some other guys needed to step up," O'Sullivan said. "The goal was, if we got into any trouble, was to go to Slater in the middle part of the game and hopefully ride him for three or four innings. But it turned out we didn't have to use him."