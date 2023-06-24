Live updates: Florida Gators take on LSU Tigers in the College World Series Finals

OMAHA, Neb. -- Florida baseball is two wins away from its second national championship in school history. The Gators (53-15) will begin that quest against a familiar SEC rival when they face LSU on Saturday night at 7 p.m. (ESPN) at Charles Schwab Field.

Florida will start righty Brandon Sproat (8-3, 4.66 ERA) against LSU righty Ty Floyd (7-0, 4.45 ERA).

UF won its lone national title in baseball in 2017, beating LSU twice in a row. The rematch of the teams will feature the three players who could go in the top three of next month's Major League Baseball amateur draft -- LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford and LSU pitcher Paul Skenes.

"This has not been an easy road for us," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "Obviously getting through the SEC schedule was not easy. Going through the losers' bracket in the Regionals, playing South Carolina in the Supers was very difficult. Three one-run games out here and now the season is going to end with two SEC teams playing against each other."

Follow along here for live updates:

9:58 p.m. | Going to extras

Florida and LSU are going to extra innings tied at 3. The Gators had a chance with the winning run at second and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Richie Shiekofer strikes out against LSU reliever Riley Cooper to end the threat

9:43 p.m. | LSU starter Ty Floyd strikes out 17 in 8 innings

LSU pitcher Ty Floyd ties a College World Series struck out 17 in 8 innings, the second highest total for a game in CWS history. Floyd allowed 3 runs in 8 innings with 1 walk and 17 Ks.

9:30 p.m. | LSU ties it back up

LSU ties the score in the top of the eighth, as Tommy White launches a Cade Fisher pitch into the seats in left field. Brandon Neely comes in and gets the final two outs in the 8th inning to keep the score tied. Gators 3, LSU 3 mid 8th.

9:13 p.m. | BT Riopelle puts Florida ahead

Florida catcher BT Riopelle puts the Gators up 3-2 with his 18th homer of the season and eighth homer of the postseason, launching a 1-0 pitch from LSU starter Ty Floyd into the seats in right field. LSU 3, Gators 2 end 6th

8:57 p.m. | Florida ties it up

The Gators tie the game in the bottom of the fifth inning as Ty Evans leads off with a double, moves to third on a sac bunt by Colby Halter and scores on a ground out by Cade Kurland. Gators 2, LSU 2 end 5th.

8:36 p.m. | Sproat departs, Cade Fisher in for Gators

Florida starter Brandon Sproat was pulled from the game after walking the leadoff batter in the fifth. But freshman lefty Cade Fisher comes through with a scoreless inning, striking out Dylan Crews to end the frame. LSU 2, Gators 1 mid 5th.

8:17 p.m. | Gators get on the board

Florida gets its first run of the game when Cade Kurland walks, moves to third on a double in the gap by Wyatt Langford and scores on an RBI ground out by Jac Caglianone. The Gators had the tying run at third with two outs, but shortstop Josh Rivera struck out to end the inning. Gators 2, LSU 1 end 3rd.

8:04 p.m. | LSU extends lead

LSU extends its lead over Florida to 2-0 on a solo home run by Gavin Dugas. Florida starter Brandon Sproat worked out of further trouble by striking out LSU catcher Alex Milazzo with runners on second and third and two out. but Sproat is up to 86 pitches through three innings.

7:31 p.m. | LSU up early

LSU has an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by designated hitter Cade Beloso. Florida has a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the first, but with Jac Caglianone at second base after a two out double, Josh Rivera struck out to end the inning.

6:52 p.m. | Wind blowing out

.Winds are blowing out, Northwest at 13 mph, as we approach first pitch for Florida-LSU game. Temperature is 92 degrees with 40 percent humidity.

6:05 p.m. | Gators the home team

Florida is the home team tonight with white tops, white pants. LSU the visiting team with yellow tops, white pants.

5:57 p.m. | LSU starting lineup

Crews CF, White 3B Morgan 1B, Dugas 2B, Beloso DH, Jobert RF, Thompson SS, Pearson LF, Milazzo C. SP Floyd.

5:55 p.m. | Florida starting lineup

Kurland 2B, Langford CF, Caglianone P, Rivera SS, Riopelle C, Heyman 1B, Shelnut LF, Evans RF, Halter 3B. SP Sproat.