Florida baseball: 3 takeaways from UF's 4-3 loss in 11 innings to LSU in College World Series finals.

OMAHA, Neb. -- Florida baseball had its eight-game winning streak snapped in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals, falling 4-3 to LSU in 11 innings before 25,258 at Charles Schwab Field.

LSU designated hitter Cade Beloso homered off Florida closer Brandon Neely (2-3) to lead off the top of the 11th and Tigers reliever Riley Cooper retired the Gators in order in the bottom of the 11th to preserve the win.

Florida (53-16) will play to keep its season alive in the second game of the series on Sunday (3 p.m., ESPN). Righty Hurston Waldrep (10-3) will start for UF.

Florida had chances to walk off the game in the bottom of the ninth and bottom of the 10th. But with two outs and the winning run on second in the bottom of the ninth, outfielder Richie Schiekofer struck out to end the inning. Then, in the bottom of the 10th, with runners on first and second, left fielder Wyatt Langford lined out to left field, with LSU left fielder Josh Pearson making a leaping catch to save the game. With two outs, Jac Caglianone followed with a pop out to shortstop to end the inning.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Florida starter Brandon Sproat struggles with command

Sproat lasted just four innings, allowing two runs on six hits with five walks and one hit batter. He ran into trouble in the first inning when LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas extended his pitch count with an 11-pitch walk in the first inning. With runners on first and second, LSU designated hitter Cade Beloso followed with an RBI single, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

Sproat allowed a solo homer to Dugas to lead off the third, but worked out of bases loaded jams in the second and fourth inning to keep the game close. Of Sproat's 111 pitches, 66 were for strikes in what was likely his final start in a UF uniform.

BT Riopelle homer puts Florida ahead

Florida chipped away at LSU's early 2-0 lead, scoring a run in the third inning on an RBI ground out by Jac Caglianone to cut the lead to 2-1 and then tying the score 2-2 on an RBI groundout by Cade Kurland in the fifth inning.

That set the stage for BT Riopelle, who launched a 1-0 pitch from LSU starter Ty Floyd into the seats in right field, putting the Gators up 3-2. It was Riopelle's eight postseason home run, and the eighth home run for UF in four College World Series games. Florida has homered in all four CWS games it's played in so far.

Florida's bullpen done in by longballs

Freshman lefty Cade Fisher and sophomore righty Brandon Neely pitched Florida into extra innings. Fisher pitched 3.1 innings before giving up a solo homer to LSU third baseman Tommy White, tying the score at 3. Then, Beloso led off the 11th with a solo homer to right off Neey, giving the Tigers a 4-3 lead.

Neely and Fisher combined to allow 2 runs over 7 innings, striking out nine.