College World Series: Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan says LSU crowd 'won't have an at-bat'

OMAHA, Neb. — When Florida baseball begins play in the College World Series Finals against the LSU Tigers on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field (7 p.m., ESPN), the familiar sea of purple and gold will flow into the stands.

LSU fans have once again infiltrated the steak city, consuming tens of thousands of Jello shots and cheering the Tigers through four straight wins to get to the final series.

It will be a road-like atmosphere for Florida baseball throughout the three-game series. But it won’t be anything new.

In 2017, Florida swept LSU in two games here in the CWS Finals, sending the partisan LSU crowd home disappointed.

“The bottom line is there's not one person that stands that's going to have one pitch or one at-bat,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “It comes down to us executing. It comes down to LSU executing.”

“We’ve played in some really tough environments in this league, and our guys should be used to it by this point. And I would hope that the play of the game is what's important.”

O’Sullivan said the Gators could also lean on baseball staff member Mike Rivera, the starting catcher from UF’s 2017 national title team, for advice in dealing with the road-like atmosphere in the high-stakes series.

“They play with a lot of passion, a lot of fire,” Florida catcher BT Riopelle said of LSU. “They feed off their crowd that they have every night when they play at home, and their crowd travels well when they play on the road. So they definitely have the blueprint for a team that they have right now to play in the position they are right now.”