Florida baseball: 3 storylines for UF's College World Series Finals matchup with LSU

OMAHA, Neb. — In the SEC, it just means more ... baseball.

The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are the last two teams standing at the College World Series, assuring the league's fifth national baseball championship in the past six years. The two teams will meet in the CWS Finals in a best-of-three series beginning Saturday at Charles Schwab Field (7 p.m., ESPN).

"Being a part of the SEC, we're the best conference in baseball," Florida All-American outfield Wyatt Langford said. "And I believe that all the way. So just matching up with them kind of makes sense for all the fans out there and everyone that knows baseball."

In a quirk of the schedule, though, it will mark the first meeting between the two SEC rivals. Florida and LSU didn't play during the regular season and were in opposite brackets and didn't face each other in the SEC Tournament. That makes preparing for LSU a fresh scout for Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan and his staff.

"You have LSU from last year's notes and three empty folders because we didn't know who we were going to play and waste time or energy on something that might not happen," O'Sullivan said. "We'll get together as a staff after we practice today and start going over all the things we need to go over.

"But at the end of the day, we are who we are. And we're going to focus on what we need to do from our side to be successful."

It's a rematch of the 2017 CWS Finals, which Florida won over LSU in two games to secure its first baseball national title in school history.

Here are three storylines for the matchup:

Can Florida baseball's lineup take advantage of LSU's pitching?

LSU needed to win four games in four days to get to this point, using 11 different pitchers and burning ace Paul Skenes, who threw 120 pitches in LSU's 2-0 win over Wake Forest.

The Tigers will likely start righty Ty Floyd on four days rest on Saturday.

"I have faith in a lot of the guys," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "We have 12 on the roster, on the active roster, for this thing. And they've all pitched in games that we've won this year and games that we've had success. And I think there's a pathway for them if they execute to be successful."

Florida has averaged 4.7 runs and slugged seven home runs in its first three CWS games. There's still room for improvement, though, as the top five hitters in UF's lineup has batted just .186 in Omaha.

"Your star players, they perform over the course of the year for the majority part of the time," O'Sullivan said. "But there are going to come times when other guys have to step up. And it's a collective group."

Will a rested Florida Gators pitching staff rise to the occasion against LSU's slugging lineup?

UF's pitching sets up well for the final series, with junior righty Brandon Sproat (8-3 .466 ERA) scheduled to start Saturday, followed by righty Hurston Waldrep (10-3. 3.99 ERA) on Sunday. Sproat will be pitching on eight days rest, with Waldrep pitching on seven days rest.

O'Sullivan has confidence in the approach of both pitchers facing an LSU lineup led by All-Americans Dylan Crews and Tommy White that has slugged 139 home runs this season. The key for both pitchers is throwing strikes.

"We can get caught up in scouting reports and that type of thing, but Brandon has to pitch off his strengths regardless," O'Sullivan said. "Of course, you have a plan but the plan in the big picture of things in a short series like this is execution."

Righty closer Brandon Neely has won two games out of the bullpen for the Gators in Omaha. Freshman lefty Cade Fisher and sophomore righty Ryan Slater have stepped up out of the bullpen during the College World Series as well. "Our bullpen has done a tremendous job," Florida shortstop Josh Rivera said.

Will the wind blow in? And if so, which team will manufacture runs better?

Florida (136) and LSU (139) have combined for 275 home runs overall and 12 home runs in CWS play. But the metal bats in Omaha could be silenced depending on the direction of wind, which has blown in more often than not at cavernous Charles Schwab Field.

"The wind has played a huge factor, especially on Wednesday when we played TCU," O'Sullivan said. "I could sense even in their dugout it was suffocating. It's like every ball hit in the air was an out."

Of UF's 14 runs in the CWS, only three have come without the aid of a longball. But Florida scraped home its go-ahead run against TCU with a leadoff double, a runner moved to third on a fly out and an infield RBI single by second baseman Cade Kurland.

"You have to have the ability to manufacture runs in different ways," O'Sullivan said. "How you score runs the majority of the year with the three-run homer, that type of thing in our league, you have to prepare yourself for this too. And I think that's the real intriguing thing about playing out here."