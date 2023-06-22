Why slumping Cade Kurland was able to deliver for Florida baseball in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Florida Gators freshman second baseman Cade Kurland stepped to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning confident he could deliver.

Kurland had hit some balls hard right at people throughout the College World Series but remained mired in a 1-for-19 slump when he faced TCU closer Garrett Wright with the go-ahead run on third base in a 2-2 ballgame.

“Things may not go your way, but I think baseball always has a way to come back around,” Kurland said.

Destiny's Darlings:Whitley: If you can bear to watch, Gators look like a team of destiny

Flashing some leather:What a catch! Michael Robertson play highlights day where Florida baseball flashes leather

It looked bleak when Kurland fell behind 0-2 in the count. But Kurland then grounded a ball deep in the hole between third base and shortstop. TCU shortstop Anthony Silva fielded it but couldn’t get enough on the off-balanced throw, as Kurland legged out an RBI infield single to put the Gators up to stay in their eventual 3-2 win over the Horned Frogs at Charles Schwab Field.

“It’s really important to stay in the moment for when you do get your opportunity,” Kurland said. “And that’s why, when he got me 0-2 quick, I just knew he wasn’t going to get me out. I wasn’t going to go down.”

Pinch-runner Michael Robertson, who scored the go-ahead run from third and later made a spectacular catch in center field to end the game, thought Kurland had a chance to beat the play out.

“I hit the plate and I looked back to see where the ball was, and it was kind of skipping,” Robertson said. “At that moment I realized he was going to be safe so I was pretty pumped up.”

Kurland, batting .290 on the season with 16 home runs and 48 RBIs, was one of the keys to UF’s success during the regular season before his postseason struggles. But he’s remained at the top of the lineup and has played steady defense throughout May and June.