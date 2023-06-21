Florida baseball advances to finals! A play-by-play from the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Florida baseball will look to reach the College World Series finals for the fourth time in program history and first time since 2017 when its faces TCU (44-23) this afternoon at Charles Schwab Field (2 p.m., ESPN).

The Gators (52-15) have won seven straight including a pair of one-run games in their first two games in Omaha. UF rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to beat Virginia 6-5 on Friday, then held on to beat Oral Roberts 5-4 on Sunday night after building an early 5-1 lead.

Lefty Jac Caglianone (7-3, 3.76 ERA) will start for UF against TCU righty Kole Klecker (10-4, 3.73 ERA). Klecker is pitching on four days rest after allowing one run on five hits (87 pitches) in TCU's opening CWS game against Oral Roberts last Friday.

If the Gators win today, they will clinch Bracket 1 and begin CWS Finals play on Saturday against either Wake Forest or LSU. If Florida loses, it will meet TCU again Thursday for a winner-take-all game to reach the CWS Finals.

Follow here for live updates:

4:59 p.m. | Cardiac Gators scratch out another win

Down to his team's final out, TCU's Brayden Taylor tattooed a pitch from Florida's Brandon Neely and sent it out to dead centerfield, where it died in the glove of Florida's Michael Robertson, who was sent retreating back to the wall.

Florida tops TCU 3-2 and advances to the final series of Men's College World Series.

4:51 p.m. | Florida snatches the lead back

Ignited by a leadoff double from Tyler Shelnut, the Gators retook the lead in the top of the ninth inning as Cade Kurland drove in a run with a single out to shortstop.

Michael Robertson, who entered to run for Shelnut, scored from third to give Florida the lead.

Florida leads TCU 3-2 heading to the bottom of the ninth inning.

4:34 p.m. | TCU knots the game up at 2-2

TCU's Anthony Silva evened the game at 2-2 with a two-out RBI single that scored Tre Richardson from second in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Florida and TCU are tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

3:55 p.m. | Gators, Frogs continue to battle in low-scoring affair

Since both teams scored in the first inning, Florida and TCU have traded 4.5 scoreless innings.

The Gators continue to lead the Horned Frogs 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

2:24 p.m. | TCU gets a run back

The Horned Frogs scratch across a run to cut their deficit in half via a RBI single off the bat of Brayden Taylor, scoring Karson Bowen from second base.

Florida leads TCU 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning.

2:15 p.m. | Gators strike first

Shortstop Josh Rivera's second home run of the College World Series gives the Gators an early 2-0 lead on TCU entering the bottom of the first. It was UF's seventh homer of the CWS.

2:00 p.m. | Wind blowing in

. The wind is blowing in at Charles Schwab Field (South-SE at 9 mph) for the start of today's game between Florida and TCU. Temperature is 87 degrees with 47 percent humidity.

1:27 p.m. | Florida the visiting team

. TCU is the home team (batting) for today's matchup with Florida. The Gators are the visiting team. Florida will wear its orange tops with white pants, while TCU is wearing purple tops with white pants.

12:57 p.m. | TCU starting lineup

Nunez CF, Bowen C, Taylor 3B, Fontenelle 1B, Richardson 2B, Byrne DH, Silva SS, Maxwell LF, Davis RF. SP Klecker

12:55 p.m. | Florida starting lineup

Kurland 2B, Langford CF, Caglianone P, Rivera SS, Riopelle C, Heyman 1B, Shelnut LF, Evans RF, Halter 3B.