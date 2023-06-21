How Florida baseball looks to maintain edge over TCU in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Nothing has come easy for any team so far at the 2023 College World Series.

Six of the first nine games have been decided by one run, including Monday night, when top overall seed Wake Forest edged No. 5 seed LSU 3-2.

The Florida Gators have won a pair of one-run games to put themselves in prime position to advance to the CWS Finals for the first time since 2017. The Gators need just one more win Wednesday against TCU (2 p.m., ESPN) to clinch their four-team bracket and reach the final series. TCU (44-23) advanced in the bracket with a 6-1 win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday afternoon.

Local flavor:Florida baseball's run to Omaha has been aided by Gainesville-area superstars

Destiny's darlings:Whitley: Destiny might be on Florida baseball's side in College World Series

If UF loses on Wednesday, it will meet TCU again on Thursday to determine who reaches the CWS Finals, which starts Saturday. But the Gators could give their pitching an extra day of rest if they can close things out Wednesday afternoon.

"We've got to keep our edge,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “We haven't done it yet. So, sure, we're one game away from the finals, but we've still got to play one more game. So they've just got to stay the course and what we've done the entire year and don't take anything for granted and be ready to go on Wednesday.”

Florida will send lefty Jac Caglianone (7-3, 3.78) to the mound for his first start since June 2 in UF’s Gainesville Regional opener against Florida A&M. In that start, Caglianone pitched six shutout innings, allowing four hits and three walks to earn his seventh win of the season.

The Gators (52-15) have won seven straight, powering their way to a pair of CWS wins by belting six home runs in their first two games at Charles Schwab Field.

“It definitely builds a lot of confidence, but we had a lot of confidence coming into this World Series,” Florida shortstop Josh Rivera said. “And the biggest thing is we just can't overlook anybody because anybody can beat anybody in baseball.”

Pitching-wise, Florida’s bullpen should be fresh behind Caglianone. Brandon Neely has thrown 55 pitches in two games so far in the CWS. Lefty Cade Fisher has thrown 35 pitches and righty Ryan Slater has throw 16 pitches. Lefty Phillip Abner have yet to pitch.

Fisher got the final four outs Sunday night for his second save of the season as the Gators held off Oral Roberts 5-4 after building an early 5-1 lead.

“These past couple of games that have been played early on in the World Series have been kind of like thrill seekers towards the last couple innings,” Rivera said. “Like I said, anything can happen. We've just got to come in here with a win mentality and attack whoever we play.”