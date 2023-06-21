College World Series: Florida baseball edges TCU 3-2 to reach finals

OMAHA, Neb. -- Florida baseball is going back to the College World Series Finals for the fourth time in school history, holding on for a 3-2 win over TCU on Wednesday afternoon at Charles Schwab Park,

The Gators (53-15) picked up their third one-run win at the CWS, decided when center fielder Michael Robertson made a catch crashing against the center field wall on a drive by TCU third baseman Brayden Taylor.

Florida took a 3-2 lead into the ninth inning, and closer Brandon Neely (2-2) retired the side in order to pick up his second win of the season.

Destiny's Darlings:Whitley: Destiny might be on Florida baseball's side in College World Series

Survive and advance:Florida baseball final: How the Gators survived late push by Oral Roberts

With the win, Florida will next play Saturday against either LSU or Wake Forest, the two remaining teams in the opposite bracket.

Here are three takeways from the game:

Josh Rivera powers Gators to an early lead

Rivera belted his second home run of the College World Series, and 19th of the season, giving the Gators an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. He drove a 1-0 pitch from TCU starter Kole Klecker into the stands in left field for UF's seventh home run of the CWS and 136th of the season.

For the game, Rivera went 3 for 4 and made a strong relay throw home to get TCU designated hitter Kurtis Byrne, who was trying to score from second on a single.

A wild start for Jac Caglianone

Caglianone showed the rust of making his first appearance on the mound in 19 days. He needed 35 pitches to get through a first inning that included two walks, two wild pitches and a hit batter.

Still, Caglianone maintained a 2-1 through his 4.1 inning stint, despite walking three batters and hitting three batters. Caglianone struck out four, with two coming in big spots. In the bottom of the first, Caglianone struck out TCU shortstop Anthony Silva with the bases loaded to hold the 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the second, Caglianone struck out TCU catcher Karson Bowen with the tying run on third.

The Gators manufacture the go-ahead run in the top of the 9th

Florida scored its lone run without the aid of a home run to retake the lead. Tyler Shelnut led off the inning with a double in the gap. After pinch hitter Dale Thomas failed to lay down a sacrifice bunt, Michael Robertson, pinch running for Shelnut, moved to third on a fly out to the right field wall by third baseman Colby Halter.

With two outs, slumping Cade Kurland put the Gators up 3-2 on an infield single, grounding the ball into the hole and beating out a long, off-balanced throw by Silva.