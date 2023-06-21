What a catch! Michael Robertson play highlights day where Florida baseball flashes leather

OMAHA, Neb. – Summoned as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning. Florida Gators center fielder Michael Robertson was determined to catch a smash off the bat of TCU third baseman Brayden Taylor with two outs in the ninth inning and UF holding a slim 3-2 lead.

“It was do or die and I was going to run through the wall if I had to,” Robertson said. “I was just happy I was able to track it down and squeeze it.”

Robertson didn’t need to run through the wall, but he crashed into it on a dead sprint and held onto the ball. It’s a catch that will go down as one of the dramatic in Florida baseball history, as it preserved a hard-fought, 3-2 win over the Horned Frogs at Charles Schwab Field that lifted the Gators to their fourth CWS Finals appearance in school history.

CWS Finals bound:College World Series: Florida baseball edges TCU 3-2 to reach finals

Power surge:They dig the long ball. Florida baseball breaks school home run record

“It’s really special and on the biggest stage, getting to that for these guys I think it’s showing how tight we are as a group,” Robertson said.

Robertson began loosening up in the dugout in the fifth inning with his typical routine of stretches and sprints in the tunnel to prepare for his potential late-inning role. He lost his starting job in center field due to his lack of offensive production but has accepted his new job as a defensive stopper.

“Mikey’s catch was awesome,” Florida pitcher Jac Caglianone said. “I’m sure everybody thought it had a chance to go out. And seeing him not be afraid of the wall was huge.”

Other stellar defensive plays keyed Florida's win

Robertson’s big catch wasn’t the only defensive highlight for the Gators on Wednesday afternoon. Florida played errorless ball.

The Gators turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the third inning, with first baseman Luke Heyman making a nice stretch on a high throw to keep his foot on the bag.

Shortstop Josh Rivera made a strong relay throw home in the fourth inning, cutting down TCU designated hitter Kurtis Byrne at home, who was trying to score from second base.

Third baseman Colby Halter made a diving stab of a one-hop liner from TCU right fielder Austin Davis and threw across the diamond to get the final out of the sixth inning.

“Our defense has played a great factor in where we are today,” Rivera said. “And it’s just huge for us to make the routine plays and also make a spectacular play whenever it’s needed.”