Florida baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan pokes fun at himself before College World Series game

After flubbing during Sunday night's 5-3 win over Oral Roberts in the Men's College World Series, Florida baseball's head coach Kevin O'Sullivan proved he's a good sport ahead of the Gators' matchup against TCU Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to Florida taking on TCU Wednesday afternoon, O'Sullivan sported a shirt that he had made at a mall in Omaha that read, "Yes, I can count to 6."

It was in reference to confusion on the pitcher's mound Sunday night as O'Sullivan paid a visit to Florida's tried and true closer, Brandon Neely, in the eighth inning.

However, because Florida catcher BT Riopelle had already made a mound visit after the Gators challenged a call at first base, O'Sullivan's visit exceeded Florida's number of defensive (pitching) conferences.

Per NCAA Rule 6, Section 5(f), each team is allowed three offensive conferences and six defensive (pitching) conferences per game, no more of three of which may include a coach.

O'Sullivan's visit to Neely in the eighth inning on Sunday, was Florida's seventh defensive conference, which meant the Gators were required to make a pitching change and turned to rookie lefty Cade Fisher, who had limited time to warm up before facing the rallying Oral Roberts lineup.

"We keep it in the dugout," O'Sullivan said after the mistake. "And I had a brief conversation with the umpire before the inning. It was totally my mistake. And no one feels more terrible than I do."

Fortunately for O'Sullivan and the Gators, Fisher was able to keep ORU's threat at bay and secure the 5-3 win.

And if O'Sullivan's pregame outfit was any indication, the honest mistake that could've cost Florida the game, is now a joke in the Gators' clubhouse.