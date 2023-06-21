Whitley: If you can bear to watch, Gators look like a team of destiny

Florida is in the College World Series finals. If you want to know how, don’t ask Johanne Caglianone.

“Oh,” she said, “it’s hard to watch.”

She was being interviewed by ESPN during the second inning of Wednesday’s game against TCU. Her son, Jac, was throwing pitches all over Omaha. As he hit another batter, his mother spoke for every UF fan at Charles Schwab Stadium and all points beyond.

This CWS has been incredibly hard to watch. At least if you prefer to prop up your feet, crack open a beverage and enjoy palpitation-free baseball.

College World Series:Florida baseball edges TCU 3-2 to reach finals

Funny guy:Florida baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan pokes fun at himself before College World Series game

But if you like arrhythmia, shortness of breath and big sighs of relief, this year’s CWS has been nirvana.

“It has been a crazy week,” center fielder Michael Robertson said.

He made his contribution Wednesday, running down a fly ball and crashing into the wall to preserve the Gators’ 3-2 win. I’d say it was the most dramatic moment of UF’s week, but that would shortchange the ninth-inning rally that beat Virginia in Game 1.

It would discount the wackiness of Game 2 against Oral Roberts, when Kevin O’Sullivan lost count of the number of trips his team had made to the mound. That forced freshman reliever Cade Fisher into a do-or-die role to save the day.

He did, and Florida won 5-4. That’s three one-run wins, all of them thoroughly undecided until the final out.

If you didn’t know better, you’d think the Gators are a team of destiny. I don’t want to say that, but these Houdini routines are starting to make me think fate might be dressed in orange and blue.

What a play!Michael Robertson catch highlights day where Florida baseball flashes leather

“It just goes to show how tight we are. Seriously, the chemistry is off the charts,” Robertson told ESPN right after the game. “Being able to rally at times like that when it’s close and get the job done. It’s a testament to who we are as a team.”

It’s a testament to players like Robertson. He was benched late in the season but was more than ready to perform against the Horned Frogs. Ty Evans played the same hero’s role against Virginia with a double and home run.

Meanwhile, the usual hitting heroes have gone silent. The first five batters in the lineup have gone 11-for-59 in the CWS.

That’s a .186 average. It would be worse had shortstop Josh Rivera not had three hits, including a two-run homer on Wednesday. All that makes it even crazier that the Gators are two games away from hoisting a national championship trophy.

Can anybody count here:Florida baseball's Kevin O'Sullivan explains confusion around pitcher's mound visits

Math can be funny:Florida baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan pokes fun at himself before College World Series game

They’ve done it with solid defense and pitching. Though that last facet has been an adventure. Just ask Mrs. Caglianone.

“I’m about to get up from this seat and move around,” she said as her son groped to find the strike zone.

Being superstitious types, she and her husband, Jeff, find different seats when games get dicey. On Wednesday, Jeff stayed put about two minutes before heading to the concourse to pace.

His flame-throwing son had two walks and hit a batter in the first inning. Caglianone also struck out the side, including the last batter with the bases loaded.

He hit two more batters in the second inning but was eventually saved by a double play. For all that drama, Caglianone allowed only one run until being lifted in the fifth inning.

Relievers Brandon Slater and Fisher did their jobs, then Neely took over. He’s one of the nation’s best closers, but the Horned Frogs got a run off him in the eighth inning.

All of which just set up the usual last-inning theatrics. The Gators were 2-for-21 with runners in scoring position when Tyler Shelnut led off with a double. They were quickly 2-for-23 with runners in scoring position, then Cade Kurland beat out an infield single to score Robertson, who’d gone in to run for Shelnut.

Robertson’s probably the fastest Gator, and he stayed the game to play center field. With two outs in the ninth, he needed every bit of that speed to run down the blast from TCU’s Brayden Taylor.

“At that point, it’s do-or-die,” Robertson said. “I’m going to run through the wall if I have to.”

He didn’t have to Wednesday, but who knows what might ensue when the best-of-three final series begins Saturday night. Everybody must feel like a Caglianone by now.

They can barely watch for all the anxiety, but they can’t take their eyes off the craziness that’s happening. If it keeps happening, Florida fans might really have a sight to behold.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley