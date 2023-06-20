What to know about the TCU Horned Frogs, Florida baseball's next College World Series opponent

OMAHA, Neb. — TCU has worked its way back through the losers’ bracket at the College World Series to face the Florida Gators on Wednesday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field (2 p.m., ESPN)

The Horned Frogs (44-23) knocked off Virginia 4-3 on Sunday and followed that up with a 6-1 win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s a closer look at TCU head into its matchup with the Gators:

Horned Frog's lineup capable of slugging

TCU’s lineup has shown the ability to drive the baseball and produce runs, ranking first in the Big 12 runs in runs scored, second in doubles (140) and fourth in home runs (89).

Mound visit mixup:Florida baseball's Kevin O'Sullivan explains confusion around pitcher's mound visits

Finishing touch:With jitters out, Florida baseball's Brandon Neely could be key to College World Series title

Center fielder Elijah Nunez is batting .295 at the top of the order for the Horned Frogs, and batters two through five are batting over .300, with third baseman Brayden Taylor (.306, 23 home runs, 69 RBIs) and first baseman Cole Fontenelle (.355, 14 homers, 58 RBIs) as the two most dangerous bats in the lineup.

On Tuesday, shortstop Anthony Silva came through with a big two-RBI single to extend TCU’s lead to 6-0 over Oral Roberts in the fifth inning.

“I was just trying to to get a good pitch to hit, and he did make a good pitch low and away,” Silva said. “I stuck my bat out there and found some grass.”

Pitching, defense above average

TCU’s pitching ranked second in the Big 12 with a team ERA of 4.66. The defense complements its pitching, as TCU’s fielding percentage of .978 ranked third in the conference.

Four TCU pitchers combined to limit Oral Roberts to a run on seven hits on Tuesday.

Freshman righty Kole Klecker (10-4, 3.73 ERA) has been TCU’s top starter this season, followed by righty Cal grad transfer Sam Stoutenborough (5-0, 4.35 ERA). Junior righty Garrett Wright (3-2, 3.54 ERA) has a team-high five saves in TCU’s bullpen-by-committee approach.

Klecker started Friday against Oral Roberts but after throwing 87 pitches in 5 innings, could come back to face the Gators on Wednesday. TCU coach Kirk Saarloos did not name a starter following Wednesday’s win over Oral Roberts.

“I don’t know who we are going to throw tomorrow, but it’s going to be somebody good,” TCU coach Kirk Saarloos said. “We’ll string it together and figure it out.”

Prediction: Florida 5, TCU 3

The Gators will advance to the CWS Finals for the fourth time in school history. Starter Jac Caglianone will pitch six strong innings and the bullpen will maintain the lead. Offensively, UF will continue its slugging barrage with a couple of homers.