Florida baseball's run to Omaha has been aided by Gainesville-area superstars

OMAHA, Neb. — Before Florida Gators outfielder Wyatt Langford began smashing tape-measure home runs, he was a Little Leaguer in Trenton, playing on fields in a one-stoplight town 30 miles west of UF’s campus.

Not far away, another current UF outfielder, Tyler Shelnut, honed his baseball skills in Lake City, playing in travel ball leagues in North Central Florida and earning all-state honors for three straight years at Fort White High School.

Three wins away from a second national title in school history, the 2023 Florida baseball team includes three players from within a 50-mile radius of UF’s campus – Langford, Shelnut and utility infielder Deric Fabian.

All three have contributed to UF’s run to its 13th College World Series appearance in school history.

Langford, an All-American and projected top five pick in next month’s amateur draft, has belted 19 homers and 49 RBIs while batting a team-high .365 this season.

Shelnut has emerged as a solid starting outfielder, batting .278 with 7 homers and 27 RBIs. Fabian. a former North Marion High standout from Ocala, belted a homer and drove in four runs in UF’s sweep of Vanderbilt during the regular season and is batting .278 for the year.

“From Ocala up to Lake City, I think the high school baseball coaches are really, really good,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “They’ve helped these kids get to a point where they can have an opportunity to play at a place like Florida.”

O’Sullivan also credited the Gatorball Baseball Academy, led by former UF baseball player Stephen Barton, for helping develop players in North Central Florida as the grassroots level. Shelnut came through the Gatorball program.

“Recruiting is hard and if there’s players locally that can play for us, we want to take advantage of that,” O’Sullivan said.

Wyatt Langford’s path to Florida baseball

Langford played little league ball at Trenton under his father, Michael Langford, before going on play six years of varsity baseball at Trenton High School. Because the middle school and high school are connected at Trenton, students are eligible for varsity sports as young as seventh grade.

“Growing up with my dad as one of my coaches … it just taught me to work hard and go out there and have fun all the time,” Langford said.

Langford was a competitive three-sport athlete at Trenton, who played for the school’s state championship football team as an eighth grader and earned second team, 1A all-state honors as a linebacker the following year. In baseball, Langford blossomed as well, batting .438 with a .538 on-base percentage and .859 slugging percentage as a junior.

Shelnut started playing against Langford as a freshman and the two went to the same prospect camps during their high school years.

“We always saw the tools with Wyatt,” Shelnut said. “We always knew he could swing it, that was his thing.”

Langford signed at UF as a freshman but played sparingly until undergoing a physical transformation between his freshman and sophomore year. In 2022, at a chiseled 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, he matched Matt LaPorta’s school record of 26 home runs in a season. This season, despite missing seven games due to an injury, Langford has belted 19 homers, including a 456-foot blast Friday night against Virginia that was the longest in CWS history at 12-year-old Charles Schwab Field.

“He’s very, very physical and that’s probably the biggest thing that’s separated him from who he was in high school,” Shelnut said. “We always knew he could hit, there’s no question about that. He just worked so hard. I don’t think it was ever out of the question that he could be as good as he is.”

A different path for Tyler Shelnut

Shelnut began his career taking the Junior College route as a two-way standout at Santa Fe College in Gainesville. There, he learned under another former Gator, Johnny Wiggs, who was a pitcher on UF’s first-ever CWS team in 1988.

In 2022, Shelnut earned all-conference honors at Santa Fe, batting .333 while slugging .747 in 45 games with 19 home runs. That caught the attention of O’Sullivan, and Shelnut wound up transferring to UF before the start of the 2023 season.

Shelnut began the season filling in at first base, third base and as a designated hitter before solidifying his job as a starting outfielder in April.

“I just try to really continue to control the things I can control because the path hasn’t been exactly what I envisioned it to be,” Shelnut said. “It usually doesn’t work that way for most people but I just kept faith and just kept working hard and obviously we’re here and I’m excited. So it’s been a great journey. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Shelnut said he hopes the success the area players have enjoyed on UF’s roster this season could serve as an example for youth baseball players in the North Central Florida region.

“When they see guys like us playing on this stage, I think it gives them some hope, like, ‘Oh if this is something I want to do this is something I can do.’,” Shelnut said. “So, I hope they look at it that way and they work hard to get here. It’s an unbelievable experience.”