Whitley: Destiny might be on Florida baseball's side in College World Series

There are a pair of praying hands, 60 feet tall, at the entrance of Oral Roberts University. They weigh 30 tons and form the largest bronze statue in the world.

As big as that thing is, it was Florida’s prayers that were answered Sunday night.

The Gators beat Oral Roberts 5-4 in a game they seemed destined to lose. We could talk about how UF only got one hit after the fourth inning.

We could talk about how the Gators lead was cut in half by an inside-the-park home run. We could talk about how UF apparently lost track of the number of visits made to the pitcher’s mound.

That forced Kevin O’Sullivan to lift All-American reliever Brandon Neely in the eighth inning and use Cade Fisher.

We could certainly talk about Fisher, who was put in about as pressure-packed a spot as a freshman could ever ask for. Or not ask for.

We could talk about all that, and people certainly will in the next couple of days. But all that really matters is the Gators are in as good a spot as they could have hoped for after the opening weekend of the College World Series.

They are 2-0 and will not have to play again until Wednesday. That’s when they play the winner of Tuesday’s game between TCU and Oral Roberts.

If it’s Oral Roberts again, God help any Gator fan with a heart condition. Their tickers might not be able to take another game like the one Sunday night.

“It was a little stressful, that’s for sure,” outfielder Ty Evans said on ESPN right after the game.

The Golden Panthers are the designated darlings of this year’s College World Series. Their resume’ features so many unlikely comebacks, Oral Roberts himself might not believe how often they have risen from the dead this season.

That made UF the designated heavy at Charles Schwab Field. Fans weren’t exactly booing the Gators, but the mass of LSU, Wake Forest and LSU fans would have loved to see Florida bounced into the loser’s bracket.

Hurston Waldrep would not play along. For a lot of the season, Florida didn’t know what it would get when Waldrep took the mound. When he was good, he looked like the first-round draft selection he soon will be.

When he was bad, Waldrep looked like a pitcher who needed a Sherpa and a guide dog to find the strike zone. He walked three batters in the first two innings, then turned back into the Good Hunter we’ve been seeing a lot of lately.

Waldrep had 25 strikeouts in the past two games, and he added a dozen more Sunday night. He was pulled with a 5-1 lead going into the seventh inning. Then the game went into the Oral Roberts Twilight Zone.

They’ve been on a tear of Biblical proportions, winning 25 of 26 games going into Sunday night. That included rallying from an 8-0 deficit in a regional game. Then there was Friday’s win 6-5 over TCU, which featured a four-run rally in the ninth inning.

In all, the Golden Eagles had won seven straight games in which they trailed by three or more runs. Somewhere, Oral Roberts must be saying, “I told you so.”

Besides being a faith healer, the famous televangelist claimed to have raised at least a couple of people from the dead. His baseball team almost pulled a Lazarus.

In the seventh inning, it got an inside-the-park homer from Matt Hogan to cut UF’s lead to 5-3. They got two runners on base in the eighth when O’Sullivan went to the mound to talk to Neely.

Teams get six visits a game. That was UF’s seventh. Somebody wasn’t doing the math in the Gators’ dugout, or they didn’t see catcher BT Riopelle make a quick mound visit right before O’Sullivan did.

Whatever the case, the rules said Neely had to be taken out of the game. In came Fisher, who’d given up a double and home run Friday night in the wild win over Virginia. He was poised enough Sunday to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning.

Fisher gave up two hits and walked a batter in the ninth inning. But catcher Jason Godman flied out to center field to end the drama.

It wasn’t how O’Sullivan would have designed a win, but the Gators have to be feeling good about themselves. If they can withstand the death-defying powers of Oral Roberts, they can overcome just about anything.

