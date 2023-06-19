College World Seires: UF baseball breaks longball record in ORU win

OMAHA, Neb. -- Florida baseball broke a single-season home run record Sunday night when it held on to beat Oral Roberts 5-4 in Game 6 of the College World Series before 24,841 at Charles Schwab Field.

The Gators (52-15) needed all three longballs, which accounted for all five of their runs.

With the three home runs -- from right fielder Ty Evans, shortstop Josh Rivera and designated hitter Luke Heyman -- UF now has 135 homers on the season, surpassing the prior record of 132 home runs set by UF's 1998 team.

The wind was blowing out to start the game, which made conditions ideal for UF's power surge. The Gators have belted six home runs in their first two CWS games.

"You would like at some point to get a couple of guys on, hit a three-run homer instead of solo ones," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "But certainly, our team is built different this year than maybe it was some other years.

"We've been fortunate to where the wind on Friday night, the last three nights, it died down and tonight the wind was in our favor."

The Gators figured out ORU's starter the second time through the lineup

Florida right fielder Ty Evans got the Gators going with a two-run homer to right, his second homer in two CWS game, to give UF an early 2-0 lead.

The Gators then knocked ORU lefty starter Harley Gollert out of the game with two more home runs.

"That's a great lineup," Oral Roberts coach Ryan Folmar said. "Up and down, it's big, it's stong, it's physical with power from top to bottom. So if you make mistakes, they're going to hurt you."

Josh Rivera led off the fourth inning by lacing an 0-1 fastball from Gollert over the left field fence, giving UF a 3-1 lead.

Rivera, who struck out in his first at bat against Gollert, said the scouting report was to look for off-speed pitches, but noticed Gollert was starting with change ups and going back to his fastball.

"I took that first-pitch changeup and I was sitting dead read heater because that's what he beat me on my first at-bat for the strikeout," Rivera said. "Luckily, I got it and caught it out front and kept it fair."

Afte BT Riopelle walked, Heyman fell behind 0-2 on the count on a pair of changeups before launching another Gollert fastball over the fence for his 12th homer of the season.

"I was kind of thinking heater and reacting to a changeup," Heyman said. "I wasn't going to let a heater get by me. Luckily he threw one over the plate I was able to drive."

"