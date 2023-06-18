With jitters out, Florida baseball's Brandon Neely could be key to College World Series title

OMAHA, Neb. — Florida baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan admitted late Friday night at if he had it do to over again, he would have gone to righty closer Brandon Neely sooner against Virginia.

With the score tied at 1 and two outs in the seventh in UF’s opening College World Series game, O’Sullivan stuck with lefty Cade Fisher to face two UVA right-handed hitters – Griff O’Farrall and Ethan O’Donnell. O’Farral laced a two-RBI double, then O’Donnell followed with an RBI single, putting the Cavaliers up 4-1.

In the end, it all worked out. Neely (1-2) entered the game and kept UF close, allowing just a run over the next 2.1 innings. The Gators then rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Virginia 6-5 and advance to Sunday night’s winners bracket game against Oral Roberts at Charles Schwab Field (7 p.m., ESPN).

“I’m sure I’ll hear it from Brandon at practice tomorrow,” O’Sullivan said. “That’s fine. Sometimes you make decisions that work out right. Sometimes they don’t work out right.”

Looking ahead:What to know about Oral Roberts, Florida baseball's next College World Series opponent

Rally starter:'Ty's put in the work'. Why Florida baseball trusted Ty Evans to come through in the clutch

On Saturday, Neely said he did talk to O’Sullivan but understood sticking with Fisher.

“We kind of had a game plan going in, and I wanted to come in sooner,” Neely said. “But Cade has been throwing the ball pretty well and I didn’t blame him for putting Cade in that position. A couple of unfortunate hits but it’s not going to change the way about Cade has been throwing he’s been excellent on the mound and really good freshman for the team.”

Brandon Neely adjusting to closer’s role

A career starter, O’Sullivan met with Neely a week before the start of the season last February to ask whether he would be interested in assuming the closer’s role.

“At the beginning, I wasn’t really too happy with it,” Neely said. “But I knew it was probably the best thing for the team, to be in the back end of the pen, late in the game. We had a little hard time with it last year, trying to close out games and I knew that I’d step up and I’d do the job, so I just took it and ran with it.”

Neely has gone 13 to 13 on save chances this season, bringing back memories of another former Florida starter-turned-closer, Michael Byrne, who posted a school-record 19 saves in UF’s national championship team in 2017.

“We had Michael Byrne, who – he can handle the moment – and Brandon have proven over and over again he can handle the moment,” Neely said.

Neely has struck out 65 over 49 innings, relying on a two-seam fastball with a velocity from 92-94 miles per hour that drops off the table with natural sink.

Mentally, Neely said he’s learned how to handle pitching in tight ballgames.

“At the beginning, it took some getting used to, the pressure, the game on the line, late in the games,” Neely said. “Now I don’t really feel the pressure as much anymore. I just go out there do what I do and take of business and try to throw up zeroes late in the game and help my team win.”

Embracing College World Series pressure

Neely admitted there were some jitters when he first took the mound Friday night in Omaha playing in front of more than 20,000 fans. But he settled in by retiring the side in order in the 8th inning, striking out Virginia first baseman Ethan Anderson to end the frame.

“I had to get the jitters out and lock in and help my team win and that’s what I did,” Neely said.

In the ninth, Neely surrendered a walk and an RBI triple that put Virginia up 5-3 but finished the frame without any further damage.

“I knew our offense would score some runs late in the game,” Neely said. “That’s one thing we’ve done a lot better than last year is not backing down and scoring runs late in games if we’re down and I knew if I just threw up a couple of zeroes our team would come back.”

In throwing just 33 pitches, Neely had an efficient enough outing to be called upon Sunday if needed against ORU.

“I’ll be ready,” Neely said. “I’ve done 35 pitches came back the next day and threw another 25, 30. So, I mean it just depends on the amount of arm care you do, if you prep yourself well, you’ll be fine going into the next game having an off day.”