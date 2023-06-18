Three takeaways from Florida baseball's wild 5-4 win over Oral Roberts at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. -- Florida baseball picked up its second straight win at the College World Series on Sunday, but it didn't come easy.

The Gators built an early four-run lead before holding on for a 5-4 win over Oral Roberts before 24,841 at Charles Schwab Field.

An unexpected pitching change from closer Brandon Neely to freshman lefty Cade Fisher due to an NCAA rules violation made things dicey, but Fisher finished the game off allowing 1 run over 1.1 innings. He got Oral Roberts catcher Jacob Godwin to fly out to center in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

Fisher was forced to be pulled with two outs in the 8th inning after catcher BT Riopelle went out to the mound with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, breaking NCAA rule 6, section 5F2 by exceeding the number of six mound visits allowed during the course of the game,

With the win, the Gators (52-15) will next play Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET against the winner of Tuesday night's loser's bracket game between TCU and Oral Roberts (52-13).

Rally starter:'Ty's put in the work'. Why Florida baseball trusted Ty Evans to come through in the clutch

Closing the door:With jitters out, Florida baseball's Brandon Neely could be key to College World Series title

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Florida breaks home run record as power surge in Omaha continues

With the wind blowing out to start the game, the Gators blasted three more runs, with two coming in the fourth inning, to take an early 5-1 lead.

Ty Evans started it off for the Gators in the bottom of the second, belting a 2-2 pitch from lefty Harley Gollert over the right field fence for his sixth home run of the season and second in the College World Series. With the shot, Evans became the first player in UF history to homer in each of his first two CWS games.

In the fourth, shortstop Josh Rivera led off with his 18th homer of the season, lining an 0-1 pitch from Gollert deep into the seats in left field to give the Gators a 3-1 lead. Then, after catcher BT Riopelle was hit by a pitch, freshman designated hitter Luke Heyman followed with a two-run homer over the 375-foot sign in left field on a 1-2 pitch from Gollert, extending UF's lead to 5-1.

The three home runs increased UF's total to 135 on the season, breaking the school record of 132 home runs in a season previously set in 1998.

Hurston Waldrep works through early trouble, finishes strong

Waldrep walked three batters in the first two innings and surrendered a run on an infield single with the bases loaded in the second, which cut Florida's lead to 2-1.

But Waldrep struck out Jonah Cox with the bases loaded to get out of the second inning and settled in, putting up zeros over the next four innings. He was unable to work a perfect inning in each of his six frames but struck out three batters in the third and fourth innings.

Waldrep finished his outing with 12 strikeouts, one shy of Jackson Kowar's school College World Series record of 13 strikeouts against Texas in 2018. He allowed one run on 7 hits in 6 innings, with three walks. Of Waldrep's 103 pitches, 68 were for strikes.

Waldrep is up to 154 strikeouts on the season, three shy of UF's school record of 157 strikeouts set by Alex Faedo in 2017.

A wild finish for the bullpen

Florida's bullpen usage didn't go exactly as to plan. But it worked out.

In the seventh inning, Ryan Slater surrendered a two-run, inside the park home run to Matt Hogan, cutting UF's lead to 5-3.

The Gators then turned to closer Brandon Neely, who got the final out of the seventh and the first two outs in the eight. But an error by shortstop Josh Rivera, a hit and a walk loaded the bases. Then, when head coach Kevin O'Sullivan crossed the first base line, the Gators were forced to pull Neely because they exceeded their number of six allotted mound visits, per NCAA rules.

Lefty Cade Fisher was brought in to finish the game off. Fisher got the final out of the 8th on a line out to left. Then, in the ninth, Fisher loaded the bases, surrendering a run on a force out. But Fisher finished the game off by getting Oral Roberts catcher Jacob Godman to fly out to center field.