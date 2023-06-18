Who is Oral Roberts? Fun facts about the school Florida baseball faces on Sunday

Florida baseball's matchup with Oral Roberts on Sunday night in the College World Series doesn't bring to mind an everyday Power 5 conference tilt against State U.

An average SEC fan, for example, may not know where Oral Roberts is on a map. But in college baseball circles, ORU has emerged as a plucky underdog story and the hottest team in college baseball, having won 24 of its last 25 games.

A four seed in the Stillwater Region, ORU upset Oklahoma State and Washington to win the regional. Then, the Golden Eagles beat Oregon two of three games in the Eugene Super Regional to advance to Omaha.

Here's some things to know about Oral Roberts:

Who is Oral Roberts?

Oral Roberts was a charismatic Christian televangelist, considered one of the most recognized and controversial preachers of the 20th century. Ordained in both the Pentecostal Holiness and United Methodist churches, Roberts was one of the first to propagate Prosperity Gospel Theology, which teaches that Christians can get power and financial prosperity through prayer and have the right to physical health.

Roberts' ministries reached millions of followers worldwide over six decades. Born Jan. 24, 1918 in Ada, Oklahoma, Roberts rose to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s. He died on Dec. 15, 2009 in Newport Beach, Calif., weeks shy of his 92nd birthday.

When did Oral Roberts build the university that bears his name?

Ground was broken for the school in 1962, and it officially opened three years later in 1965 with 400 students. The first full graduating class was in 1969 and the school was accredited by the Higher Learning Commission in 1971.

Where is Oral Roberts located?

Oral Roberts is located in the southern section of Tulsa, Oklahoma. It 385-acre campus opened with six buildings but has since expanded. There are eight residence halls on campus.

How many students attend Oral Roberts?

Enrollment now hovers around close to 4,000 with an average of 3,000 undergraduate students to 1,000 graduate students. Popular majors at the school include ministry and leadership, nursing, engineering, psychology and business administration.

Does Oral Roberts have a football team?

No but the school fields a combined 14 men's and women's sports that compete in NCAA Division 1 in the Summit League. The ORU men's basketball team has made recent runs in the NCAA Tournament, including knocking off Ohio State and UF in the first two rounds of the 2021 NCAA Tournament before falling to Arkansas in the Sweet 16 on a last-second shot.