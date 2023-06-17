'Ty's put in the work'. Why Florida baseball trusted Ty Evans to come through in the clutch

Down 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Florida Gators were searching for offense when head coach Kevin O'Sullivan inserted Ty Evans into the lineup to pinch hit for Richie Schiekofer.

Evans delivered. First came a double in the 7th inning, which set up UF's second run. Then, Evans provided another jolt with a solo homer to lead off the ninth inning, cutting Virginia's lead to 5-4. That sparked a three-run rally that lifted the Gators to a 6-5 win over Virginia in a dramatic, opening game win at Charles Schwab Field on Friday night.

"The home run by Ty, I think that gave the dugout a lot of momentum," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said.

For Evans, who has been in and out of the starting lineup throughout the 2023 season, the big hits came at an opportune time. O'Sullivan stuck with Evans even after Virginia coach Brian O'Connor brought in pitcher Jack O'Connor to face him in a right-on-right matchup. Evans laced a double down the right field line, advancing Dale Thomas to third base and setting up UF's second run on a ground out by Cade Kurland.

"If you're going to have a chance to do something special at the end of the year, things like this have to happen," O'Sullivan said.

An even bigger blow in the ninth of the College World Series

In the ninth, facing Virginia lefty reliever Jake Berry, Evans laced a fastball over the left field wall for his fifth homer of the season, cutting UVA's lead to 5-4. One out later, Wyatt Langford belted a 456-blast over the left field bleachers to tie the score at 5, the longest homer in CWS history at 12-year-old Charles Schwab Field.

"Ty, he's put in the work all year," Langford said. "Like Sully said, he's probably disappointed with the amount of playing time (he's had), but he stuck it out."

Added Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat, who left the game in the seventh inning with a no-decision: "Ty -- he's put his head down and is grinding. Even when he's not playing he's one of the best teammates in the dugout, and -- being one of the best teammates in the dugout when his number is called. That swing there gave us so much momentum."

The homers came late for the Gators because the wind was blowing in at 7-10 miles per hour through the first seven innings. But by the eighth inning, the flags in center field were limp. Catcher BT Riopelle's blast, his seventh postseason homer and fourth in his last four games, cut Virginia's lead to 4-3. Even after Virginia extended the lead to 5-3 in the top of the ninth, the Gators didn't lose hope.

"Bottom line, you have to have the ability to score in different ways," O'Sullivan said. "If the wind is blowing in, it's really hard to get it out of here. And it's crazy how the wind just changed."