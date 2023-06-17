What to know about Oral Roberts, Florida baseball's next College World Series opponent

Florida baseball will look to continue the momentum of its dramatic 6-5 comeback victory over Virginia when it faces Oral Roberts on Sunday in the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (7 p.m., ESPN).

Righty Hurston Waldrep (9-3, 4.15) is expected to start for the Gators.

Here's a closer look at Oral Roberts (52-12), UF's next opponent:

Oral Roberts baseball is the hottest team at College World Series

ORU has won 24 of its last 25 games. Like Florida, the Golden Eagles won their opening College World Series game with a ninth-inning comeback. Down 5-2, they rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth and held off TCU 6-5. Second baseman Blaze Brothers put ORU ahead to stay with a three-run homer in the ninth, his 12th of the season.

In the Stillwater Regional, ORU rallied from down 8-0 to beat Washington 15-12.

"Our guys don't quit," Oral Roberts coach Ryan Folmar said. "They are going to keep playing, they are going to keep fighting. They are going to find a way."

The Golden Eagles are the best defensive team in college baseball

Oral Roberts is the best defensive team in college baseball, fielding at a .984 clip. Jonah Cox covers a ton of ground in center field. Overall, ORU is solid up the middle with Mac McCroskey at shortstop, Brothers at second base, Jacob Godman at catcher and Cox in center.

Jonah Cox is ORU's top offensive threat

Cox had a 47-game hit streak snapped Friday against TCU, going 0 for 5. But he's still dangerous at the plate, batting .412 on the season with 11 homers and 67 RBIs.

Another power threat in ORU's lineup is right fielder and Vanderbilt transfer Matt Hogan, who is batting .332 with 18 homers and 70 RBIs.

ORU's closer is an All-American

Righty Cade Denton (3-1. 1.95 ERA, 15 saves) earned All-American honors for the Golden Eagles this season. Denton was a bit shaky in his first College World Series appearance, allowing one run on one hit with 3 walks and 2 strikeouts against TCU, but still earned the win, Denton threw 48 pitches in his extended outing, leaving his availability for Sunday's game against the Gators in doubt.

