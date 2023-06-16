9th inning magic! How Florida baseball rallied to beat Virginia in the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Florida baseball found itself in the brink of falling into a tough hole to climb out of in the College World Series.

But the never-say-die Gators summoned another dramatic postseason comeback, rallying for three in the ninth inning to stun Virginia 6-3 at Charles Schwab Field.

Designated hitter Luke Heyman won the game with a sac fly to center, scoring Jac Caglianone from third base to finish off the comeback win.

Down 5-3 going into the bottom of the ninth, Ty Evans, a late inning replacement in right field, belted a solo homer to left off Virginia reliever Jake Berry to cut the lead to 5-4.

Then, after Cade Kurland struck out, Wyatt Langford tied the score at 5, crushing a 1-0 pitch from Berry for his 19th home run of the season, a 456-foot blast.

Caglianone followed with a single, Josh Rivera walked and BT Riopelle was hit with a pitch to load the bases, setting up Heyman's heroics.

With the win, Florida (51-15) moved on to the winner's bracket, where it will face Oral Roberts on Sunday night (7 p.m., ESPN). Brandon Neely got the win for the Gators, allowing just one run in 2.1 innings of relief.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Gators power their way back in the game

With the wind blowing in for most of the night, Florida found itself down 4-2 going into the 8th inning. But Riopelle got the Gators comeback started, belting his seventh homer of the postseason and 17th of the season to cut Virginia's lead to 4-3.

Evans and Langford then followed with home runs in the 9th, giving UF three home runs in the game at 132 on the season, tying a school record set in 1998.

Leadoff walk leads to Virginia rally in the 7th

Brandon Sproat pitched six scoreless innings, helping protect a slim 1-0 Florida lead. But starter Brandon Sproat walked Virginia first baseman Ethan Anderson. Then, UVA right fielder Casey Saucke fouled off a number of tough pitches from Sproat before lining a single to right, putting runners on first and third with one out,

Anthony Stephan drove in Virginia's first run on a ground out to third, that Colby Halter bobbled momentarily playing in, forcing him to go to first base. That ended a streak of 15.1 scoreless innings for UF pitching.

Virginia second baseman Henry Godbout then singled to center, putting runners at first and third to end the night for Sproat. Lefty Cade Fisher entered and Florida had a chance to get out of the inning when Halter threw out Saucke at home for the second out.

But Virginia responded with back to back big two outs, a two-RBI double by shortstop Griff O'Ferrall to put the Cavaliers up 3-1 and an RBI single by center fielder Ethan O'Donnell to extend the lead to 4-1.

BT Riopelle continues postseason tear

Riopelle went 2 for 3 with a home run, double, RBI and two runs scored. His solo homer to left to lead off the eighth inning cut Virginia's lead.

Riopelle also doubled to lead off the fourth inning but was doubled up trying to advance to third on a fly out to right on a perfect throw by Saucke.