College World Series: Transfer portal comes at awkward time for D1 baseball coaches

OMAHA, Neb. — Not many years after the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft was moved from June to July, a new distraction has emerged for Division 1 baseball coaches during the postseason.

With the Division 1 transfer portal window open, coaches are dealing with player movement, both losing players and wooing recruits, at a critical point in the season.

"It's a little awkward," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "Certainly, for the teams that are playing, right, because your focus is to winning tomorrow, and that will always be our focus before the next player. It has to be.

"You also have to pay attention to maybe what your needs might be next year and try to plug some players in if it's necessary in particular programs."

It happened this week with Florida baseball as the Gators lost pitcher Yoel Tejeda (2-2, 5.56 ERA) to rival Florida State. A mid-week starter, Tejeda wasn't on UF's postseason roster. To replace Tejeda, UF secured a commitment from UCLA righty Kelly Austin (5-4, 3.39 ERA), a grad transfer who struck out 104 batters in 82.1 innings for the Bruins this past season.

Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan isn't a fan of the portal window being opened during the postseason months. Neither is O'Connor.

"I don't know what the answer is. I don't have the answer," O'Connor said. "Somebody smarter than me probably does have some answers to it, but it has to be in my opinion where it's at. It needs to be at the end of the season for most all the teams in college baseball. We're just fortunate to still be playing and still have the opportunity in front of us.

"Listen, the transfer portal is here to stay, and it's part of college athletics. Each program has to decide how are they going to use it, if at all, to develop their program."