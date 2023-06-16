Whitley: If Riopelle has his way, 'Cool' Omaha will be a hot spot for Florida baseball

BT Riopelle had never set foot in Omaha before Wednesday. But long before Florida’s baseball team landed at Eppley Airfield, its catcher had made up his mind about the place.

“I get to end my career at one of the coolest places in the world,” he said.

Omaha?

It’s a fine city, especially if you like red meat and cold winters. But when it comes to cool, nobody is going to mistake Omaha for Paris or Rio.

Unless they see the world through Riopelle's eyes, that is. Right now, Omaha is the Promised Land.

Eight teams have made the College World Series. You’ve probably heard the Gators are one of them.

Their journey’s been fueled by the usual things. Pitching, hitting, defense. But there’s something else, something that was missing the past couple of seasons.

Call it chemistry or mojo or esprit de corps. It can be tricky to define, but you know it when you see it. Baseball fans in Gainesville have seen a lot of it the past couple of weeks.

There was the NCAA Regional, where Florida had to win three straight elimination games to survive. Then there was the Super Regional, where the Gators swept South Carolina.

Those games were played in front of state-record crowds for college baseball. The final win triggered a lovefest, with players circling the stands to high-five fans. Nobody enjoyed it more than Riopelle,

“It’s pretty emotional for me,” he said. “Just kind of stoked, right?”

If Florida’s chemistry had a poster boy, it would be Riopelle. He looks like Norman Rockwell’s version of a catcher. Stout with eye-black smudged on his face and wrist bands stretched tight around his meaty forearms.

The Gators have stars who’ll cash in big in next month’s MLB draft. Riopelle has never been at the top of any scout’s signing list.

“I was not a highly touted guy out of high school,” he said.

Florida didn’t pay much attention to the 23rd-rated high school catcher in Georgia. But that ranking didn’t reflect Riopelle’s work ethic and infectiously positive attitude.

Again, those things are hard to quantify, but you know them when you see them. Coastal Carolina saw them for three years, as Riopelle turned himself into an all-conference catcher.

That did get him noticed by Florida. Riopelle transferred in last season and made All-SEC. As good as he’s become, he knows his future is not in baseball.

He bypassed last year’s draft and spent the summer as an intern at a financial firm in St. Petersburg. This season, there’s been no pressure to impress scouts and worry about his stats.

Personal agendas can sour a locker room. When little things go wrong, everything can unravel.

The Gators have won 50 games, but there have been bad days. Like getting swept at South Carolina, when it seemed the pitching staff was incapable of throwing a strike. Riopelle lent a veteran’s perspective to such strife.

“You know, we're not always going to come up with a big hit. We're not always going to, you know, make the strikeout pitch,” he said. “But if we collaborate as a team, and do what's necessary to win, it’ll all come together.”

He’s proof. Riopelle entered the postseason on a 4-for-28 slump. Then he hit three home runs in the SEC tournament, including a walk-off three-run homer in the 11th inning against Alabama.

He hit two homers in the winner-take-all Regional game against Texas Tech, then hit another one in the opening Super Regional win.

“All my hard work that I’ve put in is really paying off right now,” he said.

He's made it to the Promised Land and set the tone for the entire team. That by no means guarantees the Gators will beat Virginia in Friday night’s opening game, much less win it all.

But they not only have the talent to do it, they have the right mentality. With that, Omaha really might turn into the coolest place in the world.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley