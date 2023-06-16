Florida baseball's Kevin O'Sullivan's experience could be pivotal in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Florida Gators baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan worked his way down the third base line Thursday as his team took batting practice at Charles Schwab Park. There were plenty of handshakes and hugs with officials.

O'Sullivan has led the Gators back to the College World Series for the 13th time in school history and first time since 2018. His mood was ebullient. But in interviews shortly after batting practice ended, it allowed him to reflect on the five years it took to get the Gators back in this position.

From 2010 through 2018, O'Sullivan led the Gators to Omaha seven times, guiding UF to its lone baseball national title in 2017.

"My kids thought that this was vacation every year," O'Sullivan said. "And there's a three- or four-year layoff, and you start realizing how difficult it is.

"I think it's human nature. Even I can admit it myself. I took it for granted that this was expected every year, and all of a sudden that's taken away from you for three or four years or whatever, and then you kind of appreciate it a little bit more."

Starting Friday, when the Gators open CWS play against Virginia (7 p.m., ESPN), O'Sullivan and his staff will take on a leadership role for a group of players making their first trip to Omaha.

"No one has all the answers," O'Sullivan said. "It's a business-like approach, and you let your players — that's one thing I've learned over the years. The players have to go play, and I think maybe early in my career, you ratchet things down maybe too much and maybe that doesn't allow them to play as well as they can.

"Now it's a matter of letting them have as much fun as they can, especially on off days."

Florida baseball on learning from mistakes

The Gators went two-and-out in O'Sullivan's first CWS appearance in 2010, which was the last one at Rosenblatt Stadium. The following year, the Gators made a run to the CWS Finals, losing to South Carolina in two games.

Overall, O'Sullivan's record in CWS games is 13-13.

"I have a folder that I still kept and started in 2010 of mistakes that I thought I made personally, and I still have it," O'Sullivan said. "It's in the hotel room, and I have added to it and subtracted each year that we've gone out here."

The lessons continued. After Florida went two-and-out in 2012, the Gators made a deep run in 2015 as one of the last three teams standing, before falling to eventual national champion Virginia.

Then, after another two-and-out in 2016, Florida broke through in 2017. The pitching of future Major Leaguers Brady Singer, Alex Faedo and Jackson Kowar and some timely hitting lifted UF to its first national title in school history.

"When we went on that run in '15, '16, '17, '18, there's no one that sits you down and says, OK, expect this or expect X, Y, and Z," O'Sullivan said. "This is how you need to handle your trip out to Omaha. You have to learn on the fly. I think our experiences by coming out a few times did help us in '17. Then it's hard to come back in '18, and we put ourselves in a position again with a different team to get back out here."

Catcher Mike Rivera, one of the leaders on UF's 2017 team, is now back with the program in his first year as a coach on UF's staff.

"The main thing we've been trying to hammer home is worrying about the first pitch in the first inning and that's it," Rivera said. "Don't look ahead of anything. Don't overlook any team, obviously. They're all very good competitors and very good teams. That's why they are here."

Florida Gators baseball — a mature group

O'Sullivan said what gives him confidence going into CWS play is the Gators are a mature, talented group. Catcher BT Riopelle, a Coastal Carolina transfer from a military family background, has belted six postseason home runs. Left fielder Wyatt Langford is projected to go within the top five picks of next month's Major League Baseball amateur draft. Starting pitchers Hurston Waldrep and Brandon Sproat also are projected first-round picks, according to The Athletic's Keith Law.

Jac Caglianone leads Division I with 31 home runs and as a lefty third starter has posted a 7-3 record with a 3.78 ERA.

"They were good (Thursday) at practice," O'Sullivan said. "I didn't see anything or feel anything that wasn't out of the normal. I don't think they got caught up in the moment."

But the challenge ultimately will come in keeping players grounded through the potential highs and lows of an Omaha run. In 2015, for example, UF followed up a 15-3 win over Miami in its CWS opener with a 1-0 loss to Virginia. Falling into the loser's bracket proved too tough for UF to overcome.

"The group needs to stay connected here and not let ourselves get ahead of ourselves and stay in the moment," O'Sullivan said. "There will be time to celebrate on days off if you are successful and that type of thing, but then you have to regroup again.

"That will kind of be my message to them."