Florida baseball score vs. Virginia: Live updates from the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan brought his eighth group of Gators in 16 seasons to the College World Series this week as he and the second-seeded Florida baseball team landed in Omaha, Nebraska Wednesday.

There in Omaha, the Gators are eyeing the program's second ever national title. The first came in 2017 with O'Sullivan at the helm.

Florida's dance in Omaha gets underway Friday night with a date against the seventh-seeded Virginia Cavaliers, who outlasted Duke in the Charlottesville Super Regional last week. The Gators and Cavs will get it going Friday night at 7 p.m.

Should Florida win Game 1, it'll advance to see the winner of TCU-Oral Roberts on Sunday. Should the Gators fall in Game 1, they'll fall to the losers' bracket, where they'll face elimination against the loser of TCU-Oral Roberts on Sunday afternoon.

First, follow along with Florida's Omaha opener against Virginia here.

Can UF's veteran staff pilot the Gators?Florida baseball's Kevin O'Sullivan's experience could be pivotal in College World Series

Can the Gators do it?Why Florida baseball can – and can’t – win the 2023 College World Series

Whitley:If Riopelle has his way, 'Cool' Omaha will be a hot spot for Florida baseball

Florida baseball vs. Virginia score and updates from College World Series