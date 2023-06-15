What to know about the Virginia Cavaliers, Florida baseball's College World Series opponent

OMAMA, Neb. -- Florida baseball will open College World Series play on Friday at Charles Schwab Park against a Virginia program that's enjoyed its share of success of Omaha.

The Cavaliers (50-13) have made six CWS trips in 19 seasons under head coach Brian O'Connor, winning the national title in 2015. In that season, Virginia eliminated the Pete Alonso, Harrison Bader-led Gators by beating them twice in three head-to-head matchups.

"One of the things that's really important to do when you get here to Omaha is to stay in character, right?" O'Connor said. "I think a lot of individual players and teams can make a mistake to try to be a team they're not, and this is a very, very special team, very talented, and very gritty and tough. They've earned this opportunity.

Florida (50-15) will start righty Brandon Sproat (8-3, 4.69 ERA) in the hopes of advancing on Sunday to face the winner of Friday afternoon's opening game between TCU and Oral Roberts.

Here's a scouting report on the 2023 Cavaliers:

Virginia baseball leads the nation in batting average and doubles

The Cavaliers are a high-contact team that leads the nation in batting average (.335) and doubles (169).

Six Virginia players in the starting lineup are batting .330 or better this season, including catcher Kyle Teel (.418, 13 HR, 69 RBIs), shortstop Griff O'Ferrall (.398, 1 HR, 40 RBIs), first baseman Ethan Anderson (.377, 14 HR, 65 RBIs), center fielder Ethan O'Donnell (.356, 13 HR, 55 RBIs), designated hitter Anthony Stephan (.338, 5 HR, 34 RBIs) and third baseman Jake Gelof (.331, 23 HR, 89 RBIs).

"We've got a really talented lineup," O'Connor said. "It's a tough lineup. I don't know what the statistics are but our hits with two strikes, our two out rallies have been the trademark of our team this year and the depth of our lineup is really good. One through nine, there's opportunities to score runs."

The Cavaliers have some pop in their lineup with 82 home runs, but given the bigger outfield at Charles Schwab Park, can cause trouble driving the ball into the alleys as well.

"The key is to stay in the gaps," O'Connor said. "It really is. You know, it's a big ballpark. It's actually very similar to our ballpark in Charlottesville."

Righty Nick Parker will start for the Cavaliers

In 15 starts, Parker (8-0, 3.81 ERA) has struck out 78 batters in 75.2 innings pitched. With a mix of four pitches, Parker pitched a gem in his last start, allowing just one run on five hits over 7 innings pitched with one walk and five strikeouts in Virginia's 2-1 win over East Carolina in the Charlottesville Regional.

One Florida hitter, at least, is highly familiar with how Parker throws. Florida catcher BT Riopelle was a former teammate and roommate of Parker when the two played together at Coastal Carolina.

"He's a tremendous competitor," Riopelle said. "He throws four good pitches for strikes. He doesn't have the most lights out stuff in the word, but you know what you are going to get every day, he's going to throw strikes, he's going to go long."

Prediction: Florida 5, Virginia 3

The Gators will scrape enough runs across to win a tight ballgame. Sproat will rise to the occasion with a solid start for UF with lefty Cade Fisher, righty Ryan Slater and righty clsoer Brandon Neely (13 saves) available out of the bullpen to finish things off.