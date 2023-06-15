Florida baseball not intimidated in first Omaha BP prior to College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — During Florida baseball's open batting practice on Thursday at Charles Schwab Park, a young fan on the field asked Florida slugger Jac Caglianone how many home runs he was going to hit in batting practice.

"None," Caglianone replied.

Caglianone proceeded to blast a handful of balls out of the cavernous stadium. One sailed over the stands in right field and onto the concrete walkway below the right field scoreboard. In another at bat, the left-handed hitting Caglianone took the ball the other way, lining a shot over the 375-foot sign in left field and into the blue seats in the bleachers.

Florida will enter its College World Series game against Virginia on Friday night (7 p.m., ESPN) eager to put its big bats on display. Led by school-record 31 home runs from Caglianone, UF has powered its way to Omaha with 129 home runs on the season. Five players on UF have slugged 15 home runs or more, led by Caglianone (31), left fielder Wyatt Langford (18), shortstop Josh Rivera (17), second baseman Cade Kurland (16) and catcher BT Riopelle (16).

Florida baseball one of the slugging teams at College World Series

There were no signs of intimidation when Florida took its first hacks in Omaha on Thursday.

"From a BP standpoint, we were seeing the balls fly," Rivera said. "It just felt good to be out there for the first time to take it all in because once the World Series really gets started and we start playing these games, we have to focus and lock it in."

The dimensions at Florida's new Condron Family Ballpark (330 feet down the lines, 380 feet in the power alleys and 400 feet in center) are similar to the dimensions at Charles Schwab Park (335 feet down the lines, 375 feet and 408 feet in center).

"Like Josh said, the ball was flying today," Riopelle said. "Luckily enough for us, we play in a big park, so it's not really a huge change for us in that standpoint. But, yeah, just getting familiar with the grounds and the way balls come off the bat."

Like most parks, when the wind blows in from center at Charles Schwab Park, homers can be tougher to come by. It won't just impact Florida. Four of the top six slugging teams are in the eight-team College World Series field, including LSU (second in the country, 133), Wake Forest (tied for 4th 129), Florida (tied for 4th, 129) and Tennessee (6th, 125).

As a result, Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said he doesn't intend for his team to change its approach at the plate much. Florida showed in its Super Regional-clinching win over South Carolina it can score without the longball, winning 4-0 on a two-RBI double by third baseman Colby Halter, an RBI single by Rivera and a sac fly from Halter.

"You are built how you are built, right?," O'Sullivan said. "You can't change your game. If we're more of a home run/doubles-type team, that's who we are. If we weren't that way and we tried to be something we weren't or aren't, then that's where the real mistakes are made.

"Everybody has gotten here because they pitch and play defense. Everybody is a little bit different offensively, but who you are is who you are at this point."