Florida baseball vs. Virginia in 2023 College World Series: How to watch, get tickets

The start time for Florida baseball in the 2023 College World Series in Omaha, Neb., has been set.

The No. 2 national seed Gators (50-15) will face No. 7 national seed Virginia (50-13) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field. It will air on ESPN.

Florida is appearing in its 12th MCWS in program history and first since 2018.

How to watch Florida baseball vs. Virginia in 2023 College World Series

Game time: 7 p.m.

Location: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.

Live stream: ESPN+

TV: ESPN

Radio: WRUF (AM 850)

Online radio broadcast:Florida Gators radio broadcast

How to attend Florida Gators baseball vs. Virginia

The Gator Ticket Office will be accepting priority ticket requests from 2023 baseball season-ticket holders only for the 2023 NCAA College World Series at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13. Orders for all games must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. No orders will be accepted after this date.

Tier 1: $75

Purchase tickets: visit www.FloridaGators.com/CWS and click on "Submit Ticket Request."

