The Florida Gators baseball team is heading to the College World Series. Who will they face?

For the first time since 2018, the Florida Gators baseball team is heading back to Omaha to compete for a national title in the men's College World Series.

The Gators punched their ticket to the CWS following a sweep of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gainesville Super Regional on Friday and Saturday, setting the table for Florida to play for its second national championship with the first coming in the 2017 season under current head coach Kevin O'Sullivan.

Florida's CWS berth this season is the 13th in program history and the eighth of the O'Sullivan era.

Who will the Gators play first in Omaha?

Florida was the first team in the NCAA baseball tournament to clinch a spot in the men's College World Series. While the remaining seven slots in the world series are to be determined, the Gators' next opponent can be narrowed down to two teams.

Once in Omaha, Florida will first see the winner of the Charlottesville Super Regional between the Duke Blue Devils and the seventh-ranked Virginia Cavaliers.

While Duke topped host Virginia 5-4 in Game 1 in Charlottesville on Friday, the Cavaliers evened the series with a lopsided 14-4 victory on Saturday. A decisive Game 3 is set to be played Sunday at noon on ESPN2.

Are teams reseeded in the College World Series?

The eight winners of the NCAA Tournament's Super Regionals secure spots in Omaha, where they are split into two double-elimination brackets. Reseeding does not happen ahead of the men's College World Series.

Instead, if the seeded team loses, the team that eliminated them assumes that seed.

For example, TCU defeated No. 3 seed Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional and advanced past No. 14 Indiana State in a super regional. The Horned Frogs assume the spot in Omaha that Arkansas would have taken had it advanced to the men's College World Series.

Want to secure tickets to the men's College World Series?

If a trip to Omaha is in your plans, tickets can currently be purchased at ncaatickets.com.

Prices for the opening round of games, including Florida's world series opener, range from $35 to $128. Meanwhile, tickets to the men's College World Series finals are also on sale with tickets ranging from $125 to $128.