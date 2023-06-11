Florida Gators baseball starter Hurston Waldrep delivers a postseason start to remember

Florida righty Hurston Waldrep admitted his bullpen session on Saturday afternoon didn’t feel right before his Super Regional start on Saturday against South Carolina.

“That was probably one of the worst bullpens I’ve ever thrown in my life,” Waldrep said. “I actually ended it early.”

Once Waldrep took the mound after the two-and-half hour weather delay, though, the adrenaline kicked in. And Waldrep delivered a pitching performance that will go down as one of the best in UF postseason history.

Waldrep struck out 13 in eight shutout innings, lifting Florida to a 4-0 win over South Carolina to clinch its UF’s 12th College World Series berth in school history. Before a record crowd of 8,851 at Condron Family Ballpark, Waldrep mowed down the Gamecocks. He threw 117 pitches before giving way to closer Brandon Neely after surrendering an infield single to Braylen Wimmer to lead off the ninth inning.

“I could have stayed out there and pitched 100 more pitches with the adrenaline I had going,” Waldrep said. “In reality I have to throw again in seven days, so might as well conserve.”

Waldrep retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced, with nine strikeouts during that span.

“Waldrep was incredible,” South Carolina coach Mark Kingston said. “There was no two ways about it. He would have beaten anybody in the country today. He was on a mission and he was as good as I’ve seen in that situation maybe in 20 years for a guy to pitch like that and carry this team to Omaha. He put them on his back and you’ve got to give him credit.”

A special cheering section

Waldrep was encouraged by a special cheering section. A group of about 20-30 family and friends made the two-and-half hour drive from his hometown of Thomasville, Ga., to watch him pitch.

“Seeing my family, my grandparents, they haven’t been able to make it to many games,” Waldrep said. “So, for them to be here and play in front of them and see them, it’s awesome, after the game they all come running down the field just like I think I hugged every single of one of them a million times.”

A transfer from Southern Mississippi, Waldrep (9-3, 4.15) avenged a loss during the regular season to the Gamecocks, when he gave up 5 runs on 6 hits and walked three in 6 innings on April 21.

“Hurston came here for a reason,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “He wanted the opportunity to put is in a position to go to Omaha and he certainly pitched as good as he has all year long.”

Slider was working

Waldrep said the key to his outing was his slider, which set up a fastball that remained at 96 to 97 miles per hour into the sixth inning.

“It was the best stuff he’s had all year,” Florida catcher BT Riopelle said. “He put his complete arsenal on display from pitch one.”

Said Waldrep: “The slider helps my fastball a ton. Being able to land the slider early and then even having to throw the pitch late, but mostly to get ahead, it changes the way my fastball plays.”

Of the three hits that Waldrep allowed, only one, by right fielder Ethan Petry was hit sharply. Desginated hitter Will McGillis led off the game with a bloop single that was misplayed in the outfield. Wimmer’s infield hit came on a chopper back to the mound in the ninth.

Waldrep said he felt more comfortable facing South Carolina the second and third time through the lineup.

“I’m not normally good against right-handed dominant lineups,” Waldrep said. “So being able to see their weaknesses and see the holes they were swinging it, it was just kind of settling in and just cruising.”