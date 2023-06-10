Twitter reacts to Florida baseball going to the 2023 College World Series

The second-seeded Florida Gators baseball team battled a pair of rain delays and a team that swept them in the regular season, yet still managed to punch its ticket to the Men's College World Series on Saturday evening as the Gators topped the 15th-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks 4-0.

Saturday's shutout victory, which featured a gem-of-a-performance from Florida starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep, came on the heels of Friday's 5-4 win to open the Gainesville Super Regional.

Florida's return to Omaha is the first since the 2018 season, when the Gators were bounced by the Arkansas Razorbacks in the semifinal.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Florida baseball clinching a spot in the Men's College World Series.

Kevin O'Sullivan gets Powerade bath

Former Gators football players react to Florida baseball's win

Record-setting crowd celebrates Game 2 win

Florida fans jaw at South Carolina fans after postseason win

Former Florida pitcher makes friendly wager on series