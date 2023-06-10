Gainesville Super Regional: Live updates, Florida vs. South Carolina

Florida baseball can secure its first College World Series berth since 2018 with a win Saturday afternoon against South Carolina (3 p.m., ESPN2).

The No. 2 national seed Gators (49-15) edged the No. 15 national seed Gamecocks (42-20), in a tight, tense 5-4 game. The game was delayed two and a half hours by rain before it started but it didn't stop both teams from executing at a high level in a back-and-forth affair. Florida trailed 2-0 and 3-2 before taking the lead for good, 4-3, on a solo homer by catcher BT Riopelle in the fifth inning.

Florida will send righty Hurston Waldrep (8-3, 4.54 ERA) against South Carolina righty Jack Mahoney (7-3, 4.05 ERA). Waldrep is coming off a win in his last outing, allowing one run on five hits in 7 innings with 12 strikeouts in UF's 8-2 regional win over Connecticut.

"All we've got to do is win one," said Florida right fielder Tyler Shelnut, who belted one of three home runs for the Gators on Friday night. "Nine more innings. Let's not wait until Sunday. Let's go out tomorrow and play nine strong nine innings and take it home tomorrow. You give these guys another chance Sunday, then it's going to be a dogfight."

Follow along for live updates:

5:08 p.m. | Florida the road team today

In the batting order, Florida will be the road team today and bat first after being the home team yesterday, per NCAA rules. South Carolina is in its home white uniforms with white pants. Florida is in its road blue uniform with white pants. The Gators still will use its home dugout down the first base line.

5:06 p.m. | South Carolina lineup

. McGillis DH, Wimmer SS, Petry RF, Messina C, LeCroy 3B, Casas 1B, Braswell 2B, Brewer LF, Tippett CF. SP Mahoney.

5:05 p.m. | Florida lineup

Kurland 2B, Langford CF, Caglianone 1B, Rivera SS, Riopelle C, Heyman DH, Shelnut RF, Halter 3B, Schiekofer LF. SP Waldrep.

4:40 p.m. | Game to start at 5:36 p.m.

Florida and South Carolina is scheduled to now start at 5:36 p.m. after a more than two hour weather delay. The tarp is off the field.

3:03 | Weather delay

The start of UF's Super Regional game against South Carolina has been delayed by storms in the area. Check back for updates.