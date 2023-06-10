2023 NCAA Tournament Gainesville Super Regional: How to watch, secure tickets

Florida baseball will look to close out South Carolina and reach the College World Series for the first time since 2018 when they host the Gamecocks on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN2) in the second game of the Gainesville Super Regional series.

The Gators (49-15) won the first game 5-4 on Friday night, powered by home runs from Josh Rivera, Tyler Shelnut and BT Riopelle.

Righty Hurston Waldrep (8-3, 4.54 ERA) will start for the Gators against South Carolina righty Jack Mahoney (7-3, 4.05 ERA). The Gamecocks (42-20) need a win to force a deciding Game 3 on Sunday.

The winner of the best-of-three series will head to the CWS in Omaha, where UF made seven trips during an eight-year span from 2010-18.

How to watch Florida vs. South Carolina Gainesville NCAA Super Regional game

Game time: 3 p.m.

Location: McKethan Field at Condron Family Ballpark

Live stream: ESPN+

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WRUF (AM 850)

Online radio broadcast:Florida Gators radio broadcast

How to attend Florida vs. South Carolina NCAA Super Regional game

Single game tickets: $10-$50

All-session tickets: $30-$120

Purchase tickets:Florida Gators Ticketmaster

