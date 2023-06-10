Longballs power Florida baseball to Super Regional win over South Carolina

The flags weren’t blowing in any direction when Florida baseball began its Game 1 Gainesville Super Regional matchup with South Carolina after a two-and-a-half-hour weather delay.

Last weekend, with the wind blowing in at Condron Family Ballpark during the Gainesville Regional, home runs were at times hard to come by for the Gators, who entered Friday night with 126 home runs on the season.

But on Friday night, the longball played a factor in UF’s 5-4 win over the Gamecocks. A record crowd of 8,439 watched UF score its first four runs on three home runs.

Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan thought the biggest blast came off the bat of shortstop Josh Rivera, a two-run shot that traveled 453 feet over the berm in left field and tied the score at 2 in the bottom of the first inning.

“Normally in games like this the team that scores first and gets momentum, it can kind of get away from you a little bit, especially in this environment,” O’Sullivan said.

Florida right fielder Tyler Shelnut, who later belted a solo homer to tie the score at 3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, said Rivera’s home run helped set the tone for the evening.

“It’s a dramatic difference in the dugout and just the whole stadium itself once you tie the game and know that you are back in it again,” Shelnut said.

Tyler Shelnut, BT Riopelle add big blasts

Shelnut, who said he was tired of seeing his fly balls die on the warning track last week, drilled a pitch from South Carolina starter James Hicks over the wall in left for his seventh homer of the season to knot the score at 3.

“I just kept the mindset of I was going to keep hitting the ball hard and something good was going to happen and thankfully it did,” Shelnut said.

That set the stage for catcher BT Riopelle, who put Florida ahead to stay 4-3 with a solo homer to center off South Carolina righty reliever Will Sanders. Riopelle had flown out to the warning track in center in his prior at bat.

Riopelle said he was looking for a breaking ball to drive against Sanders, who had thrown him off speed pitches when he last faced him in April.

“He’s a tall guy, kind of throws it downhill, so that breaking ball has to really start super high for us to make contact with it,” Riopelle said. “If not, it’s going to be in the dirt but we had a lot of swing and misses, but he spun me one early and gave me a pitch over the plate and I hit it.”

It was Riopelle’s 16th homer of the season, with six coming in the postseason.

“It’s unbelievable,” Riopelle said. “It’s just another game in the books and I don’t want my next one to be my last. I know for a lot of guys it’s kind of the same way.”