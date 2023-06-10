Florida baseball sweeps South Carolina to advance to 2023 College World Series

Florida baseball is back on college baseball's biggest stage.

The Gators (50-15) punched their ticket to the College World Series for the first time since 2018, sweeping South Carolina in the Gainesville Super Regional with a 4-0 win over the Gamecocks on Saturday at Condron Family Ballpark.

A school-record crowd of 8,831 waited through a two-hour, 36-minute weather delay and watched Hurston Waldrep deliver a dominant 8-inning performance for Florida. Brandon Neely then closed the game out, getting South Carolina third baseman Talmedge LeCroy to pop out to the infield to end the game.

Florida has reached the CWS for the 12th time in program history and eighth time under current head coach Kevin O'Sullivan. The Gators went to the CWS seven times during an eight-year span from 2010-18 under O'Sullivan, wining their lone baseball national title in 2017.

Florida will begin CWS play at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., on Friday against the winner of the Charlottesville Super Regional between Duke and Virginia.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Hurston Waldrep delivered another dominant start

Waldrep (9-3) was masterful with a mix of fastballs and splitters that kept South Carolina hitters off balance all afternoon. In eight-plus innings, Waldrep allowed no runs on three hits, with two walks and 13 strikeouts. He retired 12 of the last 14 batters he faces, with nine coming via strikeout.

Of Waldrep's 117 pitches, 76 went for strikes. He received a huge ovation from the crowd when he left after giving up an infield single to South Carolina shortstop Braylen Wimmer to lead off the ninth.

Colby Halter comes through with a big two-out hit

Halter put the Gators up 2-0 in the top of the second with a two-out, two-RBI double into the right field corner. BT Riopelle walked with one out, then moved to second on a single by Luke Heyman. Both moved up to second and third on a ground out to second by Tyler Shelnut, setting up Halter's big hit.

Halter added a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to extend UF's lead to 4-0.

Halter had split time with Dale Thomas and Deric Fabian at third base in recent weeks, but appears to have a hold on the job now with his timely hitting and strong defense at the hot corner.

A stellar game for shortstop Josh Rivera

Rivera went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's Super Regional clinching win.

Rivera's RBI single in the top of the fifth scored Wyatt Langford, giving the Gators a 3-0 lead. He also had six putouts at shortstop. including a diving play to his left for a force play at second that robbed South Carolina center fielder Will Tippett of a hit.