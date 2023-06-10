Gainesville Super Regional: Florida Gators vs. South Carolina to start at 5:36 p.m.

Florida baseball's Super Regional matchup against South Carolina is scheduled to start at 5:36 p.m. after a two-and-a-half hour weather delay.

The tarp is off the field and both teams are about to begin pregame warmups.

The Gators (49-15) need one win to secure their first College World Series appearance since 2018. The Gamecocks (42-20) are trying to stave off elimination.

Florida righty Huston Waldrep (8-3, 4.34 ERA) will start for the Gators today against South Carolina righty Jack Mahoney (7-3, 4.05 ERA).

Florida beat South Carolina 5-4 in Game 1 on Friday night.