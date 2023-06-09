Florida baseball in a weather delay in tonight's Super Regional opener against South Carolina

Florida baseball's opener against South Carolina tonight (6 p.m. ESPN2) in its Gainesville Super Regional series at Condron Family Ballpark is in a weather delay.

The tarp is on the field, and scattered thunderstorms are expected to remain in the area through 7-8 p.m.

The Gators are set to send righty ace Brandon Sproat (7-3. 4.83 ERA) to the mound tonight against South Carolina righty James Hicks (8-1, 3.32 ERA). The winner of the best of three series in Gainesville will advance to the College World Series next week in Omaha. Florida is vying for its first CWS trip since 2018.

